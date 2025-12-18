Giants OL Evan Neal Suffers Soreness Day After Injury Return Window Opens

A day after having his 21-day window opened and participating in practice, New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal was right back on the sideline after experiencing some soreness in his back from his first practice session in over four weeks.

Neal will, unfortunately, go down as one of the biggest draft busts of the Joe Schoen era. Drafted seventh overall in 2022 to be the team’s starting right tackle, the former Alabama offensive lineman had been plagued by injuries as well as fit within the Giants' offense.

This past summer, he attempted a conversion to right guard, a position he played at Alabama earlier in his career. But that conversion did not work out as Neal was unable to beat out incumbent Greg Van Roten for the starting job.

Neal, as a result of not developing into a guard for the Giants, was a regular name on the team’s inactive list. Even when active, he was not called upon to partake in any capacity, and he landed on IR with a hamstring injury last month.

Not that anyone was expecting Neal to come off IR with three weeks to go in this miserable season, but in case there was any doubt, Neal’s latest setback should all but firmly close the door on any chance of him wearing a Giants uniform for practice, let alone in these last three games.

Also not practicing for the Giants on Thursday are defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle), linebacker Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness), and safety Tyler Nubin (personal).

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder), who was not spotted on the field during the open part of practice to the media on Wednesday, was on the field at the start of practice on Thursday, working to the side with a trainer.

Thibodeaux did not practice and is trending toward missing his fifth straight game.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Did Not Participate

WR Beaux Collins (concussion/neck)*

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness)

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder)

S Tyler Nubin (NIR - Personal) | NEW ADDITION

OL Evan Neal (hamstring)* | DOWNGRADE

Limited Participation

P Jamie Gillan (left knee)

CB Rico Payton (back)

CB Dru Phillips (heel)

Full Participation

OL Joshua Ezeudu (calf)*

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

CB Art Green (illness/hamstring) | UPGRADE

DL Dexter Lawrence (NIR-Rest) | UPGRADE



*21-day practice window opened

Vikings Practice Participation Report

Did Not Participate

T Christian Darrisaw (knee)

DL Javon Hargrave (thigh)

Limited Participation

LB Austin Keys (ankle)

WR Jalen Nailor (back)

C Ryan Kelly (knee) | UPGRADED

T Brian O’Neill (Heel) | UPGRADED

Full Participation

RB Ty Chandler (knee)

TE Gavin Bartholomew (back)* | UPGRADED

*21-day practice window opened



