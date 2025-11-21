Giants QB Jameis Winston Unfazed By Sudden Week 12 Starting Assignment
New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston has been around long enough to know the importance of always staying ready in the event one’s number is called.
But unlike last week, when Winston not only knew that his number was being called and had a full week of practice reps to prepare for the opportunity, thanks to Jaxson Dart being in the league’s protocol, this week Winston wasn’t afforded that opportunity.
Wiston isn’t fazed by the fact that he didn’t get all the practice reps this week and is vowing to go out there and give it his best effort..
“I told you I prepare every single week,” he told reporters on Friday, while admitting that he learned of Dart’s status just before practice. “This is the life of being an NFL quarterback. Staying ready so you don’t have to get ready.”
Interim head coach Mike Kafka, in confirming that Winston would get the start, didn’t sound overly worried about the last-minute change in plans at the team’s most important position.
“He's a pro,” Kafka said of Winston. “The way he prepares, the way he approaches the day, whether he was the starter, the backup, or the third, he's prepared the same way.
“So, his consistency has been a good thing and something you can bank on, something you can lean on, and then his veteran leadership as well.”
Winston indicated that he took reps all week long, including Friday, when the team did its red zone work, of which he said he “got a little bit more.”
But Winston didn’t sound overly concerned that he didn’t get as many practice reps as he did the week prior.
“I believe I'm ready regardless. Whatever this team needs me to do, I'm ready to do it. Regardless of what he says, Jameis, you're going to be number two, Jameis, you're going to be number three, I'm ready. I'm preparing for whatever.”
It’s also going to help that Winston is on track to have receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) back this week.
“(That’s) something that I'm excited about,” Winston said. “Just to have another target available, because I think of what (wide receiver) Isaiah (Hodgins) did last week, being here for 48 hours and coming in to get some catches. But these guys are excited, man.
“What we're looking for is we're searching for our first road win, and we're searching for our first win in a very long time. So, our intention is focused on that, not on who's playing and who's getting reps. It's about, man, how can we beat the Detroit Lions?”
One thing that should also help is that the Giants will play this game indoors, unlike last week’s blustery conditions.
“Yeah. It's going to be exciting. I look forward to this atmosphere,” Winston said. “Detroit just reminds me of that culture. It's Motown there, excitement.
“I just remember playing there; it looks like a warehouse when you're walking in there. You’re just walking in a warehouse and then you open it up and you see Ford everywhere, you see blue everywhere, it's a pretty exciting place to play.”
And he’s ready for every minute of it.
