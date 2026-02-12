Why NY Giants' Jaxson Dart Could Flourish Under John Harbaugh

Changing coaching staffs after a player's rookie season is not often included in the blueprint for successfully developing a quarterback. Despite an overall turbulent tenure with the New York Giants , Brian Daboll established a great working relationship with Jaxson Dart. Now, the former Ole Miss star has to learn a new system.

But many think the new head coach can achieve something that Daboll was unable to during his four-year stint with the Giants: stability. Following an initial adjustment period, the hope is that Dart will thrive under John Harbaugh. Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus is quite optimistic.

He named the mobile signal-caller as one of 10 players who could flourish under their new head coaches.

"Harbaugh has played a role in developing young quarterbacks throughout his career, and will look to play the same part in Dart’s development heading into 2026," he writes.

"The majority of the decision-making in the Giants’ building will go through Harbaugh, who has excellent experience in helping identify the right players and playcallers to put around a young quarterback."

John Harbaugh has the credibility the NY Giants need

Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh greets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after scoring a second half touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Harbaugh coached quarterback Joe Flacco during the latter's entire 11-year run with the Baltimore Ravens. Although there wasn't a ton of buzz around the team's aerial attack, the partnership still resulted in a championship and a Super Bowl MVP award in 2013.

When the Ravens replaced Flacco with Lamar Jackson, many fans were uncertain how the Heisman Trophy winner would operate in the pocket. Although it took him a while to hone his passing skills, Jackson morphed into a two-time MVP who threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns during the 2024-25 campaign.

John Harbaugh is not considered to be an offensive genius like Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan, but one of his starting QBs has a ring, and the other will undoubtedly have a bronze bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His track record speaks for itself.

While he did not handle play-calling duties, Harbaugh did a nice job of accentuating his players' strengths. He will now try to elevate Dart .

Jaxson Dart boasts plenty of promise

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) prepares to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old signal-caller has a decent foundation as a passer and is already an effective scrambler. He is also supremely confident and fiercely competitive. Perhaps Harbaugh can harness all of these promising attributes and launch Dart into stardom .

The 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft posted a 63.7 completion percentage with 2,272 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and 5 interceptions during his rookie season. He added 487 yards and eight scores on the ground, displaying the type of versatility that Harbaugh knows how to utilize.

This duo can also benefit from having a fair amount of offensive firepower at its disposal.

"With receiver Malik Nabers (71.9 grade) and running back Cam Skattebo (80.5 grade; 13th) set to return in 2026, an improving offensive line that earned a 71.1 PFF pass-blocking grade and a top-five pick, Harbaugh and Dart have a lot to work with moving forward," Thomas Valentine notes.

When a winning head coach is given a promising crop of talent to mold, the reasonable assumption to make is that he will quickly improve the team. Jaxson Dart showed encouraging growth despite questionable coaching and a wide receiver group bereft of star power.

He should take at least one step forward with a respected leader like John Harbaugh at the helm, and if all goes according to the Giants' plan, he will solidify himself as a franchise quarterback.

