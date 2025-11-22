Giants QB Jaxson Dart Holds Steady in Latest Top-10 Rookie Ranking
Despite not having played in Week 11, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is still viewed as a top-five rookie in the league and the top rookie quarterback overall.
In SI.com's Week 11 rookie rankings, Dart maintained his spot at fourth overall, only behind Tyler Warren of the Colts, Emeka Egbuka of the Buccaneers, and Tetairoa McMillan of the Panthers.
Although Dart is about to have a new head coach in 2026, the success he has had this season is undeniable, which is why he remains high atop Matt Verderame's ranking.
“Dart is a tough long-term evaluation because the Giants will have a new coach in 2026 after firing Brian Daboll, and the team is without its two top weapons, receiver Malik Nabers and fellow rookie running back Cam Skattebo.
“Still, Dart has started seven games (playing in nine) and thrown for 1,417 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions while also rushing for 317 yards and another seven scores,” Verderame wrote.
Even with a coaching change on the horizon, Verderame believes that Dart has shown enough to be viewed as the future of the franchise.
“New York is in the midst of another long campaign with a rebuild on the horizon, but the Giants appear to have found their quarterback,” Verderame said.
Giants have to tread carefully with Dart
Although sitting Jaxson Dart for the remaining games isn’t ideal, neither is sending him back out there with no plan in place to mitigate the risk of another injury.
Dialing him back in the run game or, at the very least, his willingness to engage contact, is definitely something that is on the table, but that could have him playing without one of his biggest strengths in his aggressive running style.
Getting consistent effort from his running backs on the ground could help the offense as a whole and keep him healthy.
It is paramount that both Tyrone Tracy Jr and Devin Singletary continue to see a steady dose of touches on the ground, as that will force defenses to respect the run and take pressure off Dart.
Isaiah Hodgins' breakout in Week 11 also gives Dart another option as a pass catcher, which, on the outside, has been hard to come by for the Giants following the injury to Malik Nabers.
When Dart returns, they have to work to form a connection, as outside of tight end Theo Jonson and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, Dart hasn’t had many go-to options since losing Nabers in the passing game.
Giving Dart a consistent run game, as well as more pass-catching options, can help reduce his injury risk and avoid having to dial him back in the run game.
One of Dart’s biggest strengths is his impact on the ground, so the Giants' figuring out how to protect him without handicapping him is important for his long-term success.
The offensive line has been a strength of the Giants' offense this season, and if the Giants can find a way to take extra pressure off them, we could see Dart flourish even more once he returns and gets all his weapons back.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.