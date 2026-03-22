Giants Rank Near Bottom in NFL Power Rankings Following Free Agency Moves

With the 2026 offseason underway, the New York Giants appear to be learning from their previous mistakes and properly refitting their roster, which is set to be reshaped by the culture and leadership of new head coach John Harbaugh in the upcoming season.

As free agency has taken over the NFL landscape, the Giants have been largely successful at shedding failed contracts and turning them into higher-valued players at significantly cheaper, smarter price tags for the organization.

Several positions already look improved on paper, and more additions of young talent will join the fold via the draft in April. That still doesn't mean Big Blue has entirely convinced the football world that they are fully back as a contending team in 2026.

When it comes to the Giants' standing in the league order, a few analysts are publicly calling for more. CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco is one of the remaining skeptics waiting to see how one important factor of the team progresses before lifting them up in his latest power rankings poll .

Pricso, who had the Giants at No. 26 in his last rankings at the end of the regular season, only bumped the franchise up one spot to No. 25 despite all their early offseason activity. His focus on what's next is firmly set on the growth of one player who is becoming the face of the locker room.

"New coach John Harbaugh takes over a team that has some talent in key spots, including some nice free agent additions," Prisco wrote under his ranking for the Giants.

"The most important thing will be the growth of Jaxson Dart in his second year."

Short of finding the right leader to carry the franchise back to the relevance it has lost for most of the last decade and a half, the main priority of the Giants' offseason has been to fully surround Jaxson Dart with the cast he needs to continue growing into one of the bright arms of the future.

The Giants have certainly made dents in that area with the additions of talented pass catchers Isaiah Likely and Darnell Mooney, who are expected to jump right into the slot position after Wan'Dale Robinson left for the Tennessee Titans.

The offensive line, which protected Dart at the third-best rate in the league last season, hasn't been altered that much, but the depth of the interior is still a serious concern, especially at right guard, where Greg Van Roten has yet to be re-signed by the team.

Any extra beef up front might have to wait until the draft begins on April 23rd, where the Giants should be looking to add young talent in the second or third round if they go a different direction during the first round, where their options for a premier prospect are abundant.

Once all the roster patching is settled and the focus turns toward spring practices and the 2026 season, it all becomes about the results on the field, which should be better than the 4-13 effort the Giants put forth this past season.

Dart, who mostly performed well in his NFL rookie debut with 2,272 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, along with his 487 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground, will have the pieces around him to produce a fruitful offense.

The key for the second-year quarterback will be his ability to refine his game as a pocket passer, something that he didn't show enough of as he extended plays with his feet and had the confidence, albeit worrisome to his franchise, to take off and make game-changing plays with his legs.

If Dart can grow in that aspect of the game while his new receivers unleash the vertical offense that analysts like Prisco are calling for, and the defense picks up their end of the bargain, there could be little that slows down New York from improving into a team that folks are still talking about late in the regular season.

Which was the ultimate goal set by John Harbaugh from the moment he took the podium for his introductory press conference as the Giants' new head coach.

Creating a sense of pride and admiration for the Giants organization once again, which in turn will only raise their standing in future league power rankings polls down the road.