RB Devin Singletary Agrees to Pay Cut Will Remain with Giants

In the days leading up to the start of NFL free agency, New York Giants running back Devin Singletary, who was reported to be a potential departure due to his $6.5 million cap figure, has agreed to a salary reduction, decreasing his $5.25 million base salary to remain with the Giants.

The exact financial terms of Singletary's pay cut or incentives to earn back the money he agreed to give up were not immediately known.

Singletary, nicknamed “Motor,” is entering the final year of his three-year deal with the Giants.

When he initially signed with the team, he had been penciled in as the lead running back in the committee and was also viewed by general manager Joe Schoen and then head coach Brian Daboll, who had Singletary on the Bills roster dating back from their time together in Buffalo, as a solid mentor for the younger running backs they were planning to bring in.

Singletary has contributed 874 rushing yards, nine touchdowns, and strong pass protection in 32 games (six starts) for the Giants.

Last year, Singletary was hands down the best pass blocker of the three Giants running backs–Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, Jr being the other two. Singletary finished with a 67.0 pass blocking grade to Tracy’s 45.5 and Skattebo’s 11.6.

Surprise! The Giants offered RB Devin Singletary a pay cut to remain, which he accepted. This graphic might provide a hint into why the Giants wanted to keep "Motor." pic.twitter.com/0Frash6FzS — Locked On Giants (@LockedOn_Giants) March 6, 2026

Singletary was particularly effective in short-yardage situations, running with power and moving the chains. On rushing attempts requiring between one and three yards to get the first downs, Singletary, in 27 rushing attempts, converted 15 (55.6%) of those into first downs, also recording two touchdowns among those stats.

Overall, in the two seasons since joining the Giants, Singletary, on short yardage runs of one to three yards, has 122 yards on 46 carries with five touchdowns, 30 first downs, and a 65.2% first down conversion rate.

The retention of Singletary would appear to put a dent in rumors that the Giants are exploring adding pending Seahawks free agent Kenneth Walker III, who is projected to have a market value of $9 million per year.

However, it is unknown whether Singletary, who will receive performance incentives that give him the chance to earn back the money he agreed to give up, will be designated to a specific role on the team, such as the short-yardage back role, given how well he’s performed in that role for New York.