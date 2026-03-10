Giants Re-sign Linebacker Micah McFadden 

The New York Giants remain active in adding pieces, both new and old, to head coach John Harbaugh’s first Big Blue team, with the latest move being the return of a familiar face to the organization.

Inside linebacker Micah McFadden is returning on a one-year deal to Big Blue, where he will have a chance to re-establish his market value for the future.

The 26-year-old McFadden was a fifth-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL draft out of Indiana. He appeared in 48 games with 36 starts for the Giants, and has recorded 270 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one interception over his four-year career.

McFadden had his 2025 season abruptly yanked from underneath him thanks to a season-ending Lisfranc injury suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.

By the end of the season, he was fully healthy and ready to return to the lineup, but because the Giants' season, at that point, had slipped away from them, he was afforded extra time to continue his rehab and regain his conditioning.

Did Giants give McFadden a rarely used contract structure?

Jun 18, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) participates in a drill during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

It’s unknown at this time if the Giants gave McFadden a veteran minimum deal or if they offered him one of two available “four-year qualifying contracts,” which, per Article 27, Section 7 of the CBA , would make McFadden eligible for a $2.8 million contract that would only count for $1.2 million against the cap under the provision.

McFadden went from being a reserve player to a starter and has been one of the better Day 3 picks made under general manager Joe Schoen’s tenure. McFadden led the Giants in tackles in 2024, finishing with a career-high 107, 69 of those against the run, which is one of his strengths.

In fact, prior to his early season-ending injury in 2025, McFadden was pursuing his third-straight season with 100+ tackles.

McFadden took over wearing the green dot for the Giants in 2024 after former linebacker Bobby Okereke missed the final part of the season with a back injury.

But if there has been one negative in McFadden’s game, it’s been a high number of missed tackles he’s had each season, which have either led the defense or been among the team leaders.

McFadden, per Pro Football Focus, has 46 career issued tackles in 1,850 defensive snaps, a 15.6% career missed tackle rate . But he also has 96 career stops in his primary role as a run stopper over his four seasons.