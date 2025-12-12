Giants to Be Without Key Defensive Starter in Week 14 Clash vs. Commanders

New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is dealing with a shoulder ailment, will miss his fourth straight game, interim head coach Mike Kafka confirmed on Friday.

There was reportedly hope that the three weeks plus the bye would be enough time for Thibodeaux to return to the starting lineup, but the fourth-year linebacker was unable to practice all week and is being held out for another week as the injury continues to heal.

There remains hope that Thibodeaux will eventually be back before the 2025 season ends, but with three games remaining after this weekend’s home tilt against the Commanders, time is running out.

“There's still a ton of optimism,” Kafka said of Thibodeaux’s potential return.

“You guys saw him kind of come out yesterday and do some drills. I think he's fired up, ready, and preparing to get out there with the players.

“It's just about when he feels comfortable and when the doctors feel really good to clear him and get him out there.”

In the meantime, Abdul Carter is slated to get the start for Thibodeaux, assuming that he doesn’t earn any more benchings for indiscretions.

Carter has made only one start so far for his injured teammate, with his other two starts wiped out due to benchings he received from Kafka for missing team meetings.

In other injury news, punter Jamie Gillan (left knee) missed his third practice this week and is trending downwards. Gillan was injured on the aborted field-goal attempt against the Patriots two weeks ago when he attempted to scramble, only to be sacked for a 13-yard loss.

The Giants signed Cameron Johnston to the practice squad as a contingency plan in the event Gillan can’t kick.

In other injury news, as first reported by The Athletic, cornerback/special teams player Nic Jones, who has been on the injury report this week with a shoulder ailment, will be placed on IR.

Jones will need shoulder surgery. Jones’s injury is thought to be the catalyst behind the Giants’ claiming of Ryan Miller off waivers.

Receiver/kick returner Gunner Olszewski is nearing the end of the protocol, having made progress after suffering a concussion against the Patriots two weeks ago, Kafka said.

Olszewski just needs to be cleared by an independent neurological consultant before he can return.

Check back later for the full injury reports for both the Giants and Commanders.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage