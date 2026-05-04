Why a 2027 Mock Draft’s Plan to Help Jaxson Dart Falls Short for the Giants

The 2026 NFL draft is barely in the books, but it’s never too early to start thinking ahead to next year.

That’s what Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI has done, and in his new way-too-early 2027 mock draft , he has the New York Giants delivering some additional help for quarterback Jaxson Dart in the form of Alabama receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams with pick No. 11.

Melo argues that the Giants' current receiver group, as constructed, doesn’t really have the long-term solutions beyond Malik Nabers, who is coming off a torn ACL this year, and newcomer Malachi Fields, the team’s third-round pick, who will be under contract for four seasons.

Melo is also likely spot on that Darius Slayton, who is signed through 2027, won’t be a long-term answer, assuming he even lasts beyond next offseason, though we think the jury is still out on Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin, two receivers who were added this past offseason on one-year, incentive-driven deals.

Why Coleman-Williams doesn’t make sense

April 11, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) lines up for a play at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama A Day scrimmage. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are two reasons we disagree with our colleague’s selection of Coleman-Williams for the Giants in the first round.

The first, as Melo himself noted, is that the 6-foot-2, 182-pound Coleman-Williams is coming off a disappointing season in which, despite having about the same number of receptions, his yardage and touchdowns decreased from 2024 (865 yards and 8 scores) to 2025 (689 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns).

While it’s not a bad thing to have faith in someone rebounding from a drop-off in his production, we tend to favor options that have a more consistent record of growth, as there is no guarantee of someone having a rebound year.

Given that the Giants are slotted 11th in this mock draft, we’d probably want something a little more certain.

The other reason we disagree with Melo’s selection is that we view defensive tackle as a higher priority.

Melo’s first defensive tackle off the board comes at No. 15 to the Jets, who get paired with Oregon’s A’Mauri Washington, a player whom Melo said he had a “ borderline first round grade ” on prior to Washington's decision to return to school for another year.

Washington, who has six tackles for loss and 1.5 career sacks in 37 games played so far, has, in Melo’s opinion, “more pass rushing upside”for a prospect who stands 6-foot-3 and tips the scales at 330 pounds.

That Washington can give a team snaps at nose tackle, 1-tech, and at 3-tech is further enticing for a team that, as of today, still has some questions regarding plans to replace ex-Giant defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

The Bottom Line

As Melo wrote, the Giants, in all likelihood, are going to need to add receiver depth to the roster after this year.

But again, we question if the value of his selection at No. 11 for the Giants–and by the way, we don’t think the Giants will be drafting that high in 2027–makes enough sense over defensive tackle just because the Giants addressed that spot in this year’s draft with Auburn’s Bobby Jamison-Travis.

If Nabers and third-round pick Malachi Fields end up becoming the one-two punch that the Giatns are likely hoping they become, we can’t see receiver being a higher need than defensive line if the grades all end up in the same range.

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