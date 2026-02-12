There is an old saying that “too many cooks spoil the pot.” When it comes to their coaching staff, however, the New York Giants are of the opinion that, “The more the merrier” applies to what they have done to fill out their offensive staff over the last few weeks.

The latest addition–and last major piece of the puzzle–is former Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who was hired as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, giving us a full picture of what Big Blue's offensive braintrust will look like going into year one of the Harbaugh Era.

It will consist of the quarterback and passing expertise of Callahan, the run-game imagination of Greg Roman, and the overall play-calling acumen of Matt Nagy.

All three guys have extensive coordinator experience, and since they have differing expertise, they should complement each other well as they meld three very unique offensive philosophies.

Callahan's Impact

Aug 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan walks the sideline against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

During Callahan's time as offensive coordinator in Cincinnati, he held the title without being the team's play caller. That role went to the head coach, who also called the plays.

It was obvious that Callahan's influence and his work with the quarterback at the time helped the Bengals reach levels they had not reached in quite some time. So, when he took over in Tennessee and began calling plays, it's not surprising that the offense failed to sustain a rhythm or flow.

Callahan's biggest advantage as the Giants' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator will be his ability to relate to Jaxson Dart and provide the insight needed to help him grow as a leader and playmaker in the passing game.

Now he doesn't have to worry about playcalling; he can just focus on what he's done best with numerous quarterbacks around the league.

Roman's Impact

Jun 16, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman during organized team activities at The Bolt. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman steps in with a well-earned reputation for putting together strong running units, especially ones that take advantage of the quarterback as a plus-one in the run game.

He has extensive play-calling experience, but one knock on Roman is his lack of creativity in the passing game. In Baltimore and with the Chargers, it seemed that when it was time to rely more on the passing attack, it became much more predictable and easy for defenses to decipher.

In New York, he can strictly focus on designing and game-planning a rushing attack that will exploit the negatives of a defense while focusing on the positive aspects of the talent in New York.

Nagy's Impact

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

New Giants Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy is another former head coach who got his opportunity as a head guy while being the offensive coordinator of a team where he was not relied upon to call the plays.

In his first stint with the Chiefs, he was merely a passenger along for the ride as they ascended into one of the most dominant franchises of the 21st century.

After his stint as head coach of the Chicago Bears, where he gained play-calling experience with athletic quarterbacks, he returned to Kansas City. There, he was allowed to be the play-caller and showed an ability to put together interesting streaks of play-calling.

His biggest issues were a run game that lacked imagination and passing plays that relied heavily on Patrick Mahomes's ability to make things happen off-script.

Now with New York, he can really focus on his playcalling and how to sequence it in the game or make adjustments on the fly.

When he needs to lean into the run game, he has a guy with a proven track record, and when he needs to throw it, there is similar experience opening it up through the air.

He can take the elements from Callahan and Roman and meld them with his own wrinkles, producing a more fluid and consistently balanced attack.

This three-headed attack may not be what Harbaugh intended when he first took over the job, but it is a very interesting backup plan. If everyone can put their egos aside, this could be a great group for everyone.

It will also provide stability if one of these people can get another head coaching opportunity. That is built in continuity, which is important for a team full of young offensive talent, especially at quarterback.

