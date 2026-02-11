Giants Hire Quarterbacks Coach to Round Out Key Positions on Staff
In this story:
The New York Giants have hired Brian Callahan to be their quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, the final major missing piece to head coach John Harbaugh’s staff.
Callahan, most recently the Tennessee Titans head coach, who was the first head coach fired in-season last year, has otherwise been successful in developing quarterback talent at the NFL level and in getting guys at the position to optimize their talents.
During his time with the Detroit Lions in 2016 and 2017, then-quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 53 touchdowns to 20 interceptions over Callahan’s two seasons in Detroit. Stafford finished fourth in passing touchdowns (29) and third in passing yards (4,446) in 2017.
In 2018, Callahan worked with Derek Carr, then with the Raiders. Carr threw for 4,049 passing yards, the fourth-best mark of his career, and also tossed 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions that season.
Before becoming the Titans' head coach in 2024, Callahan served as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator. Callahan becomes the latest Giants coaching hire with previous NFL experience and a record of accomplishment in the role for which he was hired.
Callahan will team up with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and senior offensive assistant/run game coordinator to help lead the charge in developing the Giants' young offensive core, as led by second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, to the next level.
Here is head coach John Harbaugh's assistant coaching staff. The team has yet to announce any of the hires, as it's possible that there might be a few more lower level assistants still to be added.
Offense
- Matt Nagy, Offensive Coordinator
- Greg Roman Senior Offensive Assistant/ Run Game Coordinator
- Brian Callahan, Quarterbacks / Pass Game Coordinator
- Mike Bloomgren, Offensive Line
- Grant Newsome, Assistant Offensive Line
- Chad Hall, Receivers
- Willie Taggart, Running Backs
- Adam Schrack, Running Backs Quality Control
- Tim Kelly, Tight Ends
Defense
- Dennard Wilson, Defensive Coordinator
- Dennis Johnson, Defensive Line
- Matt Robinson, Assistant Defensive Line
- Charlie Bullen, Outside Linebackers
- Frank Bush, Inside Linebackers
- Matt Pees, Assistant Linebackers
- Donald D’Alesio, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach
- Addison Lynch, Defensive Backs
- Brendan Clark, Defensive Backs Quality Control
Special Teams
- Chris Horton, Special Teams Coordinator
Other
- Noah Riley, Football Analyst
- Megan Rosburg, Assistant to the Head Coach
