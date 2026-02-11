Giants Hire Quarterbacks Coach to Round Out Key Positions on Staff

The New York Giants have hired Brian Callahan to be their quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator , the final major missing piece to head coach John Harbaugh’s staff.

Callahan, most recently the Tennessee Titans head coach, who was the first head coach fired in-season last year, has otherwise been successful in developing quarterback talent at the NFL level and in getting guys at the position to optimize their talents.

During his time with the Detroit Lions in 2016 and 2017, then-quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 53 touchdowns to 20 interceptions over Callahan’s two seasons in Detroit. Stafford finished fourth in passing touchdowns (29) and third in passing yards (4,446) in 2017.

In 2018, Callahan worked with Derek Carr, then with the Raiders. Carr threw for 4,049 passing yards, the fourth-best mark of his career, and also tossed 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions that season.

Before becoming the Titans' head coach in 2024, Callahan served as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator. Callahan becomes the latest Giants coaching hire with previous NFL experience and a record of accomplishment in the role for which he was hired.

Callahan will team up with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and senior offensive assistant/run game coordinator to help lead the charge in developing the Giants' young offensive core, as led by second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, to the next level.

Here is head coach John Harbaugh's assistant coaching staff. The team has yet to announce any of the hires, as it's possible that there might be a few more lower level assistants still to be added.

Offense

Matt Nagy, Offensive Coordinator

Greg Roman Senior Offensive Assistant/ Run Game Coordinator

Brian Callahan, Quarterbacks / Pass Game Coordinator

Mike Bloomgren, Offensive Line

Grant Newsome, Assistant Offensive Line

Chad Hall, Receivers

Willie Taggart, Running Backs

Adam Schrack, Running Backs Quality Control

Tim Kelly, Tight Ends

Defense

Dennard Wilson, Defensive Coordinator

Dennis Johnson, Defensive Line

Matt Robinson, Assistant Defensive Line

Charlie Bullen, Outside Linebackers

Frank Bush, Inside Linebackers

Matt Pees, Assistant Linebackers

Donald D’Alesio, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach

Addison Lynch, Defensive Backs

Brendan Clark, Defensive Backs Quality Control

Special Teams

Chris Horton, Special Teams Coordinator

Other

Noah Riley, Football Analyst

Megan Rosburg, Assistant to the Head Coach

