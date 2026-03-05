Intriguing Free-agent Cornerback Paired in Free Agency with NY Giants

While some of the New York Giants ' offseason roster improvement discussion has revolved around Jaxson Dart and granting the young signal caller a more competitive core of offensive weapons, the defensive side of the ball has certainly not been forgotten.

The Giants are expected to significantly revamp their roster, and the latter side has already seen the initial evidence of an overhaul with the early release of veteran middle linebacker Bobby Okereke after three seasons with the organization.

Go one level further from that position group to the team's secondary, which was one of the two most glaring issues during the 2025 season, and there will be massive alterations made during free agency and the draft there as well.

Among the necessary improvements should be to mix in some more veteran talent for a unit that was exposed far too often by the most dangerous receiving threats across the league, who took advantage of their youth and created mismatches that put the Giants 18th in coverage grade.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz has a potential answer for New York as their window to start strengthening their entire team draws near, with the unofficial start to free agency on Monday, with the legal tampering period.

In his analysis of the one free-agent projection for each NFL team heading into the spending frenzy, the football analyst suggests that John Harbaugh and company make a deal with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) celebrates during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Cornerbacks are a tough choice in free agency because they are so inconsistent from season to season,” Schatz said.

“Stokes was one of the worst cornerbacks in the league in 2024, but he transformed into one of the league's best in 2025 with 53 total tackles and five passes defensed.

It's safe to say that we don't know what version of Stokes we'll see in 2026. But this is a clear position of need for the Giants, who ranked 17th in yards allowed per completion last season (10.9). They can take a chance that Stokes is closer to his 2025 play.”

As much as Stokes has been an inconsistent player during his pro career, it’s hard to say that the Giants' secondary has been any better, as their place in the coverage realm has shifted from year to year.

Prior to this season, they ranked 15th and 28th in the league in the same metric, flunking on some overpriced veteran signings and draft choices that have not panned out to the expectations of the front office.

After shedding most of the former elements out of the group after the 2024 season, it was all about the youth, headlined by a competition between Cor’Dale Flott and Deonte Banks for the opposite starting role.

Flott succeeded in winning the job and went on to be the Giants' most impactful defender in coverage.

He was more particularly an asset in man coverage, where his solid length allowed him to stick with elite receivers and disrupt the ball in volume behind a team-leading 11 pass deflections and two forced interceptions.

If Flott departs in free agency, the Giants won’t have a replacement hidden in their current ranks. Banks has starting experience from the first couple of seasons of his tenure, but has largely disappointed and been a subject of trade speculation as the Giants seek to return some cap space for a busted first-round pick.

Based on Stokes' stats from this past season, he might have the background built up through his recent campaign with the Raiders to fill the void.

He ranked seventh in coverage among cornerbacks with at least 585 snaps, limiting opposing receivers to six catches for 78 yards and zero touchdowns allowed in press-man looks.

Stokes was a highlight amid a horrendous organization and defense in Las Vegas, and maybe he needs a better opportunity to flash his skillset in a system that runs on aggressive cornerback play. The Giants are within that discussion and should make Stokes a target on their free agent shortlist.