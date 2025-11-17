Jameis Winston Backs Mike Kafka After Giants Debut
The New York Giants looked Kafka-esque on Sunday, and that sat perfectly well with quarterback Jameis Winston.
Sunday marked a pair of anticipated blue debuts at MetLife Stadium: Winston, who didn't take long to gain a large following among Giants fans, made his first career start in place of the injured Jaxson Dart, while interim boss Mike Kafka took the head coaching reins.
While their entries failed to fully flip the Giants' fortunes, as another lost lead in the fourth quarter cost them a 27-20 decision against the Green Bay Packers, Kafka and Winston no doubt managed to light at least a little fire under the stagnant Giants in front of their home crowd.
Winston, for his part, heaped praise on Kafka in his postgame statements, offering a potential early vote of confidence if Kafka is considered to take on the role full-time.
"Kaf is very poised, and he played the quarterback position," Winston said after the game. "He saw great fight in our team. We fought hard; we fought to the end. It was unfortunate that we finished the way that we did, man. That's why I really wanted to win this game, and I'm just going to keep getting better, man. But Kaf is a great coach, man, he brought great energy, and it's tough that we didn't pull it out."
Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator since 2022, was granted the Giants' top headset after last week's firing of Brian Daboll. It's his first head coaching job since embarking on a sideline role with his alma mater, Northwestern, in 2016.
The interim head coach is often a thankless job in the NFL, a remnant of the ousted boss tasked with overseeing the final hours of a forgotten season.
It's probably way too early to tell if Kafka, an All-Big Ten quarterback at Northwestern who'd play six nomadic NFL seasons after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 draft, is a legitimate option as Daboll's permanent successor.
Still, Winston, for the time being, apparently wouldn't mind if the Giants (2-9) went in such a direction.
"We're right there, close in these games," Winston, scorer of a rushing touchdown and completer of 19-of-29 passes for 201 yards and an interception on Sunday, noted after the Giants dropped their fifth game by 10 points or less this year.
"But when you've got an optimistic leader who has drive and has that player perspective, he's probably been in our situation before. I'm just grateful to have a head ball coach who brings that optimism, brings that energy and leadership."
Kafka, earner of a Super Bowl ring with the 2019-20 Kansas City Chiefs, helped the Giants keep things close with a contending opponent, carrying a lead for a good bit of Sunday's game before Jordan Love's 17-yard toss to Christian Watson proved to be the difference.
Winston, however, praised the way Kafka called the game, and the temporary boss was also praised for his aggressiveness: New York began the game with a methodical nine-play, 65-yard drive that led to the first of two Devin Singletary rushing scores (the first opening drive touchdown the Packers had let up this season).
The Giants also went 3-of-4 on fourth-down tries, the last of which yielded a 13-yard hook-up between Winston and top receiver Isaiah Hodgins, a former blue Kafka disciple recently added from Pittsburgh's practice squad.
Part two of the Kafka head coaching trial lands on Sunday when the Giants visit the Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX).
