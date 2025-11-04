Jaxson Dart Believes Giants Are 'Close' to a 'Flip'
The night is darkest just before the dawn, and quarterback Jaxson Dart certainly hopes it's pitch black for the New York Giants.
While Dart's insertion into the top passing spot in New York has provided some legitimate hope and momentum for a thirsty fanbase, the results have yet to manifest in the most important metric: after winning two of Dart's first three starts, three consecutive losses have followed, including Sunday's 34-24 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium.
"It's not fun to lose. I have all the confidence in the world each and every week that we are going to win," Dart said. "I don’t ever view another team any differently. Just as a team, we have opportunities to take advantage of moments, and I thought we did today, too. There's just certain plays that we've got to make."
"I think we just need to play better football all around as a team, both sides of the ball, special teams," Dart continued.
"When you look at the whole spectrum, we just missed out on certain plays in all three phases. In this league, you can't do that. You have to be able to win at least two of them to win the game, and I think that they made more plays than we did in those three phases."
Despite enduring another ugly defeat—the Giants' 36th double-figure loss since 2020—Dart offered optimism about the team's upcoming outlook, which includes a trip to Chicago next Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
"When you look at the season, and I know that you can say this for a lot of teams, but we're really close to having this season kind of flip in a different direction," Dart said with confidence.
"It's going to take all of us collectively to try to find a way to win one game at a time. We know what that feeling feels like, and we're going to have to be able to respond and do the same thing next week, and I think that that will help us try to get on a roll."
"We're going to have some more guys get healthy, and that will help in the coming weeks, and as leaders, we've got to stay together and try to raise the bar for everybody around us, and for us, as well, we've got to play better, too."
It might be too late for the Giants (2-7) to repaint the NFC's playoff picture, but there's ample opportunity to create some good vibes for the future: each of the team's next four opponents either holds a current postseason spot or is at least the first team out.
Before their late bye, New York also travels to Detroit and New England after hosting the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 9.
The more optimistic Giants fans could at least take solae in the fact that Dart did reasonably well in his first game without his close friend and fellow offensive building block Cam Skattebo in tow: in another showdown where he was also missing top target Malik Nabers, Dart amassed 247 yards of offense and was responsible for each of the Giants three end zone entries (two through the air and one on the ground).
Picking up wins over the final eight games won't be easy, and perhaps some Giants fans wouldn't mind that, lest they lose position on the 2026 draft board.
But what Dart does over these final hours could shape the Giants' future, namely the future of head coach Brian Daboll, who has formed a tight relationship with Dart in the early stages of his career.
Dart acknowledged his potential role in the future's formation, offering an answer he "truly feels," as New York presses forward into an uncertain landscape buoyed by the hope he has provided.
"I can only control what I can control, and I don't want to look at things that way," Dart declared. "I don't want to get too far ahead of myself in any regard. I just want to live in the moment I have.
"I want to take advantage of the opportunities that I have. As a team, we should be thinking that way. We have a chance to win every game on our schedule. That's how I feel."
"We've got to find a way as players, the guys who are out there on the field, to make enough plays to win the game, and that's kind of how I view things," the passer mused.
"The coaches call the plays, but a play can technically work against any defense or any coverage or whatever it is. The same thing goes on the defensive side. As players, we've got to be better. They are not the ones out there on the field. We are. Us, as a team, need to be better that way."
