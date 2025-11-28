Jaxson Dart Expresses Regret Over Brian Daboll’s Dismissal

It’s been two long weeks for New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who until Thursday had been in the league’s concussion protocol awaiting clearance after getting dinged in the Giants’ Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

That game was also the last time that Dart was on the same sideline as Brian Daboll, the head coach who strongly believed in him and advocated for the team drafting him, and who took a personal, hands-on approach to developing the rookie into one of the more exciting young signal callers of the current season.

With Daboll dismissed after that game, Dart has spent time with offensive coordinator-turned-interim head coach Mike Kafka. And although Dart is happy to be working more with Kafka, that doesn’t mean that he didn’t have some sadness over Daboll’s dismissal.

“I just want to acknowledge Coach Dabs and all that he did for me,” Dart said on Friday before fielding questions from the media.

“Just when I look back on everything, it's really special to come to a place where a coach genuinely cares about you and loves you, and you have that personal relationship on and off the field.

“I just have all the respect in the world for him. I think he's an incredible offensive mind. He's done an amazing job developing me up to this point.”

Although Daboll is no longer there to develop Dart, there is a sense of comfort for him in knowing that Kafka is still around and that the system hasn’t undergone a profound change, so everyone is starting from scratch.

“Maybe there are a few little tweaks that you have from just like preferences as a coach may feel, but I have all the confidence in the world in Kaf and thought he's just done a great job really this whole year,” Dart said.

“I think Kafka's one of the best coordinators in the NFL. You can look at that from a player's perspective as well as statistically and number-wise, I think he does a great job.”

Despite having to look ahead–a Monday night date with the New England Patriots awaits Dart and his teammates–the rookie couldn’t help but feel remorse over Daboll’s and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s dismissals thanks to the team’s 2-10 record.

“This business is a beast, man,” he said. “Unfortunately, we just weren't able to get enough wins for (Daboll and Bowen).

"But at the same time, I got a lot of respect for them, and Coach Dabs–who knows if I'm here without him, so I’ve got all the respect and love for him.”

