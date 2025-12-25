Jaxson Dart is Rooting for Wan’Dale Robinson to Reach This Milestone

New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is 99 receiving yards away from hitting 1,000 for the first time in his career, and at a time when his contract is expiring no less.

While Robinson recently tried to downplay reaching the statistical milestone, his quarterback, Jaxson Dart, would love nothing better than to help him get it.

“Yeah, it's huge. Just a milestone in his career,” Dart said. “Really looking forward to going out there, competing with him. He's a great player and has done amazing, and has been a guy who I've loved playing with.”

If Robinson, who, after having had his rookie season cut short due to an ACL injury, has since improved his year-over-year receiving yardage, otal, were to reach that milestone, he’d become the first receiver listed at 5-foot-8 to record a 1,000-yard season since 2000.

In addition, if Robinson were to reach the mark, that would give the Giants their second straight season with a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time since Odell Beckham Jr. went over the mark in 2014 and 2015.

“I think it'd mean a lot, being able to hit that mark. I think every receiver wants to hit that 1,000-yard mark,” Robinson said earlier this week. “I'm just going to continue to try to do what I can do and hopefully get to that number.”

Robinson, the Giants' second-round pick in 2022 out of Kentucky, would need to average 49.5 receiving yards in each of these final two contests of 2025 to hit the bull's eye.

He told reporters that he doesn't pay too much attention to his personal stats, though lately he's been reminded of them by family and friends who are rooting for him to hit that 1,000-yard receiving mark.

Dart is confident his teammate can pull it off over these last two games. So far this season, he’s been averaging 60.1 receiving yards per game and is by far and away the most frequently targeted receiving option (receivers, tight ends, and running backs) on the team this season, with 118 pass targets.

“Just his ability to compete every play, and he does such a great job of leading and working hard and making plays,” he said, adding, “Definitely going to do my part to help him.”

