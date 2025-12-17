Jaxson Dart Unbothered by Opponents’ Opinions About His Play Style

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has been so wrapped up with figuring out how to improve his game and snap the Giants’ eight-game losing streak that he has barely had time to worry about anything else.

Like the revelation made in this week’s Hard Knocks episode, in which Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt, Jr. both spoke about how Dart is a running back first and a guy against whom they can get the ball off.

“I mean, they got a pick off me,” Dart said with a shrug. “I haven't really been a turnover-heavy player my entire career. So, I think that's just one thing that coaches say in every single meeting. It doesn't matter what team you're on; that conversation goes up in every single team meeting.”

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against Washington Commanders safety Will Harris (3) at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dart said the Commanders' opinion of his game isn’t anything he hasn’t already heard.

“(Georgia head coach) Kirby Smart said the same thing every time that he played against me,” he said. “So did (former Alabama head coach) Nick Saban–so did every coach that I played for in college. So, this is nothing new, just try to go out there and play smart, and be available for your team.”

Dart has drawn criticism for pushing the envelope as a runner, aiming to gain as many yards as necessary. The criticism has come from his reluctance to slide or give himself up along the sideline, leaving him open to big hits from much larger, faster, and stronger defenders.

But both Dart and interim head coach Mike Kafka have insisted that the quarterback has made smart decisions and protected the ball when he runs with it.

That’s in part why Dart isn’t offended by what the Commanders coaches had to say.

“I mean, it just gets me excited. I mean, just as a competitor, you want to go out there and compete,” he said.

“And obviously, they're acknowledging respect in a way, too. So, I appreciate that. You want to go out there and play really well for your team.

I think any time that there are teams that are game planning and they definitely give respect to a player, I think it's for a reason. And we do the same thing when we go against defenses. So that competitive atmosphere is the best one to play in.”

