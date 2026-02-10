Early NY Giants UFA Target Predicted to Cost a Pretty Penny

The New York Giants likely have big plans this offseason, but they do not currently have the resources to carry them out. The team is in the red in effective cap space (- $3.15 million ), per Over the Cap, which ranks in the bottom half of the NFL.

These financial limitations could prevent John Harbaugh from reuniting with one of his former offensive linemen .

Center Tyler Linderbaum, who played four years under Harbaugh on the Baltimore Ravens, figures to be one of the most coveted free agents of the offseason. If the Giants want to bring him aboard, they may have to hand out a historic contract .

Pro Football Focus projects Linderbaum will sign a mammoth four-year deal worth $80 million.

"The recent rookie extensions of Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (four-year, $72 million) and Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (four-year, $68 million) will be the likely starting point for any team looking to acquire Linderbaum," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote.

"Yet, given the need for quality blocking on the interior for many franchises, Linderbaum could quickly jump to the top of the list, becoming the highest-paid center in the NFL."

Given New York's cap situation, this does not seem to be an ideal time to hand out historic sums of money. Linderbaum may simply be out of Big Blue's price range . However, the new head coach is bound to make plenty of roster changes.

Harbaugh, in coordination with general manager Joe Schoen, could release several players to free up salary for a major acquisition. Others could also restructure their contracts to give the organization even more flexibility.

Though before the Giants go through all the cap gymnastics, they have to decide if Linderbaum is worth such a huge commitment.

Should the NY Giants go all in on their O-Line?

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Giants have been on shaky ground for far too long, and John Harbaugh has been entrusted with stabilizing the franchise. The offensive line is a natural place to start.

Andrew Thomas' health is often a concern, and Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten are both pending free agents , so the unit faces some uncertainty following a breakthrough season.

Tyler Linderbaum was a pillar of consistency for Harbaugh and could be a significant upgrade at the center position.

John Michael Schmitz is gradually improving, but he is neither a three-time Pro Bowler nor an elite run-blocker. Signing Linderbaum could allow New York to emphasize its already strong rushing attack, which is a hallmark of winning Giants football.

The former first-round draft pick, who is actually one year younger than Schmitz at 25, opened rushing lanes for various Ravens running backs over the last four seasons.

Derrick Henry, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill, and Kenyan Drake all produced with Linderbaum operating as the heartbeat of the O-Line.

He could unlock the full abilities of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo. PFF is enamored with his run-protection skills.

"Across his four seasons, Tyler Linderbaum has proven to be one of the NFL’s premier run blockers on the interior, earning above a 78.0 PFF run-blocking grade in each season, " Mason Cameron noted.

"Over that span, he’s proven to be elite regardless of scheme ranking in the 85th percentile or better in both gap and zone concepts."

Linderbaum's pass-blocking grades leave much to be desired, but he only allowed two sacks last season. He should be able to boost the Giants' backfield without impeding Jaxson Dart's growth. It is hard to argue with the overall value the 6-foot-2, 305-pounder can bring to the trenches.

But it will also be hard to pay him. Big Blue will need to get mighty creative if it wants to add Linderbaum.

