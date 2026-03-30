John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen Set to Speak at NFL Owners Meeting (Live Updates)

A lot has happened for the New York Giants since they officially introduced John Harbaugh as their new head coach back on January 20, 2026.

Harbaugh has completed his two-dozen-strong assistant staff, he’s attended the combine and select pro days (Ohio State and Arizona State), and he’s gone through his first free agency sweeps with the Giants, having brought in over a dozen new faces to compete for roster spots on this year’s team.

The next event for Harbaugh will be a media session with reporters at the annual league meetings, which are being held at the Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.

Harbaugh will be part of the NFC Coaches breakfast on Monday morning between 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. MST (10:45 a.m. through 11:15 a.m. EST), and reporters will be able to sit down with Harbaugh to get updates on how things are coming along ahead of the team’s April 7 commencement of its offseason conditioning program.

Anything usually goes at these media sessions, but among the topics likely to be discussed include:

injury updates on receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo

what's next in quarterback Jaxson Dart's development

the team's upcoming offseason program which gets underway on April 7

the team's free agency haul, the 2026 draft

how the team is otherwise shaping up in all three phases of the ball.

In addition to Harbaugh, general manager Joe Schoen will hold a media session with reporters, set to begin at approximately 13:20 p.m. EST.

Also expected at the meetings is team president John Mara. He was cleared to travel while continuing treatment for an undisclosed cancer, which he announced last fall.

Mara’s younger brother, Chris, is also on site for the league meetings; however, neither Mara nor Chris is expected to address reporters.

Neither Steve Tisch nor his siblings, Jonathan and Laurie, are expected to be in Arizona for the league meetings.

Follow along with our love blog for highlights of what both have to say. The blog will go live at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET just ahead of the estimated media start time and should update automatically (if it does not, just refresh the page).

And then be sure to visit New York Giants on SI later in the day for a breakdown of what was said.