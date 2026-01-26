New Analysis Identifies Four Key Positional Needs for Giants This Offseason

The New York Giants got themselves a new head coach with a winning pedigree in John Harbaugh, but Harbaugh is also going to need a little extra support in terms of player personnel if he’s to get the Giants from worst to first in the 2026 season.

While Harbaugh and his new staff will be conducting a thorough evaluation of the team’s roster, PFF’s Mason Cameron identified four glaring holes on the Giants’ roster, three residing on offense and one on defense.

Offensive Needs

Although the Giants' offensive line was far from the team’s biggest problems in 2025, right tackle Jermaine Eluremunor’s pending free agency could be a game-changer if he doesn’t return, according to Cameron.

“Although Eluemunor struggled as a run blocker, his PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets (72.3) leaves the door open for a potential extension,” Cameron wrote.

“Should he depart, New York will need to find a reliable tackle to protect quarterback Jaxson Dart.”

New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor | David Banks-Imagn Images

Eluemunor held a top-20 tackle ranking in pass-blocking grade at 76.7. The grade was a career-high total, and he did it across 638 pass-blocking snaps.

Being able to retain the nine-year veteran at an affordable price would give the franchise the needed flexibility to address its interior o-line concerns.

However, if they can’t retain Eluemunor, the Giants will likely go in a totally different direction, namely fifth-round draft pick Marcus Mbow, who had a solid rookie season playing both tackle spots.

Another position Camron cited was guard. Starting right guard Greg Van Roten is nearly 36 years old and an upcoming free agent, and could be back on another one-year deal while the Giants look to groom a young guard for the future.

Van Roten may have been the weakest link along the O-Line, but he wasn’t always easy to exploit by the defense. The league's athletes gave him problems because he’s limited in space, but he also made some plays on the long pull, which always seemed to surprise the defense.

He has experience at center as well, and the team could do worse than to re-sign him for another year, but they’ll definitely want to get younger down the line.

At receiver, Wan’Dale Robinson just had a career year , and he is expected to cash in on a huge pay raise because of it.

New York’s objective will likely be to retain Robinson at a reasonable price, but that may be easier said than done, as Spotrac projects the slot receiver to command nearly $16 million per year on his next contract.

Slot receivers, though, are a dime a dozen, and it is, in fact, outside receiver where the Giants need more help. While Robinson can play the outside, the Giants need to get another deep threat on the outside to take the onus off NAbers, especially if Robinson doesn’t return.

Defensive Needs

Cameron noted that the Giants need depth at cornerback. Pending unrestricted free agent Cor’Dale Flott finished the 2025 season with New York’s highest PFF coverage grade (69.6).

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Flott posted one of his better coverage seasons this year as he tied for the team lead in pass breakups (8) while surrendering the fewest touchdown passes (1) across 500 coverage snaps.

That said, other than for Paulson Adebo, the Giants really don’t have a shutdown cornerback. Deonte Banks has been a disappointment, and the rest of the outside corner depth left much to be desired this past season. Adding depth at the position, especially given how the Giants face elite receivers in the division alone, should be at the top of the Giants' to-do list.

