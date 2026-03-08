A Risky Free Agency Strategy the Giants Might Be Quietly Considering

The New York Giants have been making roster moves and freeing up cap space to prepare for free agency. The question is, what are the plans for free agency?

We know the team has needs at defense, at linebacker, and in the secondary. We also know the receiving corps will likely undergo a makeover this offseason.

There has even been discussion about the backfield and whether the Giants should look to upgrade from the running back combination of Tyrone Tracy, Jr., and Cam Skattebo.

There is one area the Giants will need to change, and they could look to free agency to revamp their offensive line.

We, however, see this as somewhat of a risk for several reasons.

Break Up Continuity

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants huddle up after a play during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It took quite a few years and what felt like endless combinations of offensive lines to finally find one good enough to stand up to the better units in the NFL.

Two seasons ago, the Giants began the changes that turned the offensive line, when healthy, into one of the better units in the league by adding Jermaine Eluemunor, John Runyan Jr., and Greg Van Roten via free agency.

Then they drafted center John Michael Schmitz out of Minnesota. Coupling them with Andrew Thomas at left tackle established continuity, and if you break it up, there are no guarantees of chemistry in the next iteration.

There Is No “Lemon Law”

The New York Giants invested big money in offensive tackle Nate Solder but did not get a solid return on that investment. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Giants have made a tireless effort over the years to revamp and improve their offensive line. They have brought in countless free agents and spent lots of draft capital on guys who, for one reason or another, have not found sustained success with the team.

Unfortunately, there is no lemon law when it comes to selecting offensive linemen in free agency. If it doesn't work out, you don't get your money back. You have to eat it and then spend more money to correct the mistake you've already made.

Nate Solder comes to mind as a free agent pickup who was supposed to solve the Giants' issues on the edge, but his inconsistency and injuries made people wish that the Giants hadn't spent so much money to bring him in.

The same thing goes for drafting offensive linemen. If you draft guys and it doesn't work out, then you are right back in the draft trying to grab another lineman.

A few years ago, in the draft, on day three, the Giants selected Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan, both out of North Carolina.

Neither was able to break the lineup for long, and when they did, their performances were at best lackluster.

Quality Free-Agent Offensive Linemen Will Cost

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum would be a massive upgrade to the offensive line but he's not going to come cheap. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The lack of premier glamour-position offensive linemen, like offensive tackles, in the 2026 NFL Draft means that the public perception is that there are no really good offensive linemen in the draft. This makes free agency even trickier because the price tag for good free-agent offensive linemen will rise.

This means that the Giants face two major challenges. The first is that they will have to pay their own unrestricted free-agent offensive linemen, like Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten, even more money than they would normally if they are interested in a return.

The second is that if they want to explore deals with other high-level offensive line free agents, they will likely have to spend more than they normally would to acquire their services.

This makes things much more difficult for the Giants because they do not have the level of cap space other teams have. They could find themselves losing out in a bidding war for some of the top talents on the offensive line in free agency.