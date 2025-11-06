Breaking Down the Challenges Posed by Chicago's Offense Against Giants Defense
The New York Giants defense has allowed at least 33 points in three straight weeks and will be looking to get back on track against the Chicago Bears, who have a top-10 offense overall, in rushing and in passing.
Personnel
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has taken some steps in Year 2 in the NFL and Year 1 under new head coach Ben Johnson.
Williams still makes some questionable decisions with the ball, which often stem from a desire to play aggressively —a trait that Johnson commends.
Johnson has often stated that he wants quarterbacks who are willing to be aggressive and that he would rather they throw an interception than take a sack.
Last year, Williams got sacked on 28.2% of pressures. This year, that number is down to 13.5%, one of the best among NFL starting quarterbacks.
Williams is immensely physically talented and has the arm talent to make any throw that an offense will ask of him, with the legs to extend plays and create downfield throws.
In the backfield in Week 9, next to Williams was rookie Kyle Monangai, a seventh-round pick this past April out of Rutgers.
Veterans D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson both missed the week nine game against the Bengals. Swift's status is uncertain for this Sunday, and Johnson is likely to be out for a few more weeks.
Monangai is an incredibly physical runner who elevates the Bears' rushing attack and can serve as Johnson’s David Montgomery equivalent from his time with the Lions.
While Monangai has 362 rushing yards this year, 226 of those have come after contact–62.4% of his rushing yards.
If Swift is back, he’s the more dynamic runner of the two, although he struggled to create behind this average offensive line.
Monangai can create physical yards through that average line, unlike Swift.
At receiver, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are the headline names of the room, but Olamide Zaccheaus is actually leading the team in receptions.
Odunze started the year strong but has mostly disappeared in the passing game over recent weeks, except for the Ravens game, while Moore is consistently seeing about four receptions per game.
Zaccheaus is an underneath option for the Bears that doesn’t create much downfield, but he helps move the chains.
Rookie Luther Burden III missed last week against the Bengals, but may return against the Giants. He’s been insignificant to this point, but has seen more snaps when healthy.
The Bears were criticized for drafting Colston Loveland in the first round of the NFL draft this past year, but in Week 9 against the Bengals, he hit a breakout game with six catches, 118 yards, and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.
Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe are blocking options in this tight end room, with Kmet being the starter but the less relevant pass-catching option than Loveland.
From left to right, this Bears offensive line is Theo Benedet, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, and Darnell Wright.
This line has struggled this year to find a consistent rhythm, but players like Thuney, Wright, and Dalman have put out plenty of good film this year.
Jackson and Benedet have been the weak points in pass protection this season, leading to some of those plays where Williams needs to extend with his legs.
Scheme
The Chicago Bears primarily operate out of 11- or 12-personnel formations and occasionally use 13-personnel. Interestingly, they tend to run more with 11-personnel than with 12-personnel.
Johnson is known for being one of the more aggressive players in the NFL, and if he can disrespect you, he will.
Against the Bengals, the Bears ran two plays in which they threw the ball to Williams simply because they didn’t respect the Bengals' ability to stop them, something Johnson would do when he was with the Lions as well.
On third and fourth downs, the Bears will lean heavily on 11-personnel, using it on 87.07% of late-down snaps, which ranks third in EPA in those situations.
In those same situations, the Bears have the fourth-highest EPA/pass play but the 22nd-ranked EPA/rush.
The Bears' offense is very play-action-heavy, with a 29.6% play-action rate, the fourth-highest in the NFL.
Knowing Johnson’s history as a play-caller, as well as the Bears being one of the more run-heavy teams in the NFL, it’s not surprising to see him lean heavily on play-action.
In the run game, the Bears will lean on a wide zone rushing attack, designed to have linemen block horizontally to create vertical rushing lanes.
Overview
Similar to how Johnson disrespected the Bengals’ passing defense, the Giants may need to find more creative ways to run the football against a suspect rushing defense.
This Giants pass rush will need to finish plays against Williams in the backfield, one of the more creative scramblers they will face this season.
Pressure will be there, but it’s up to the Giants to finish those plays.
Someone in this back seven needs to step up and decide they want to get physical against Monangai, because if they don’t, he might have a career day that won’t be topped for a long time.
