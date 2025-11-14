New York Giants Week 11: A Look at the Green Bay Packers Offense
Can the New York Giants defense capitalize on a Green Bay Packers offense that’s struggled in recent weeks?
Personnel
Jordan Love has been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL in recent years. One thing that he does better than most is simply play inside the structure of his offense.
There will be people who say that makes Love a system quarterback, which might be true, but it also makes him good.
Love takes care of the football better than most and has been especially productive throwing downfield this season.
The Packers are one of the few teams that rely on one running back, Josh Jacobs, who has 78.6% of the running back carries this year.
Jacobs has struggled to find success on the ground so far this year, behind the Packers' offensive line, which doesn’t help him much.
Of Jacob’s 608 rushing yards, 484 of them have come after contact; he has to fight for every one of his yards.
The Packers’ wide receiver room right now feels like a room full of high-quality twos and threes, but they don’t have a true number one wide receiver right now.
Romeo Doubs is still emerging in his fourth year and is currently leading the team in catches, but he struggles to create separation consistently.
Rookie Matthew Golden, who missed Monday Night Football this week, has the speed to threaten vertically but hasn’t put it together yet on the field.
The Packers recently got Christian Watson back from injury, but the volume hasn’t been there; he’s still been explosive with 23.5 yards per catch.
Dontayvion Wicks currently has the third most catches by Packers wide receivers with 17, but his role might be in flux as players get healthy.
There hasn’t been a game this season yet where the Packers have all four of their key players available: Doubs, Golden, Watson, and Wicks.
Tight end Tucker Kraft is second on the team in catches and leads the team in yards, but suffered a torn ACL in week nine and will miss the remainder of this season.
In his place, expect to see more of Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick, although FitzPatrick is more of a blocker than a receiving threat.
This Packers offensive line does a decent job of protecting Love in the pocket, but they’ve been one of the worst run-blocking lines in the NFL.
Love’s ability to extend plays with his legs has been part of what makes this offense work, even though the run game has been lacking.
From left to right, this Packers offensive line consists of Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Jordan Morgan, and Zach Tom.
Elgton Jenkins was the starting center but got injured on Monday night and is out indefinitely, potentially for the remainder of this season.
Rhyan is the jack of all trades on this line as he’s played significant snaps at both guard spots and is now the center with Jenkins out.
Pass protection on the interior is likely going to be worse for the Packers now with Jenkins out, and hopefully, Dexter Lawrence will be able to capitalize.
Scheme
The Packers are one of the most run-oriented teams in the NFL, running the ball 45.9% of the time, which ranks 10th.
The Packers' offense under LaFleur aims to use a wide-zone running game to attack defenses, then play-action passing once the team commits to the run.
Wide zone runs enable offensive linemen to block horizontally and create vertical rushing lanes to look for explosive plays.
The Packers use play-action on 27.7% of their passing plays, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL.
On those play-action passes, Love has completed 48 of 69 passes for 582 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
The offense has always been based on misdirection and confusion, one of the reasons that they use motion on more than 60% of their snaps.
The Packers operate almost exclusively out of 11- and 12-personnel formations, though the injury to Kraft may cause them to lean more on 11 personnel.
Overview
The stoppable force meets the movable object in the run game this week, as the Packers' rushing offense faces the Giants' rushing defense.
In an ideal world, Lawrence’s ability to disrupt on the interior will throw this Packers offense out of whack - limiting their rushing attack while also generating pressure on a reshuffled Packers offensive line.
Unfortunately, Lawrence’s dominance hasn’t been as evident as it could be, as teams have still been able to find success by going outside the tackles.
It’s been a struggle lately for the Giants, but if they generate pressure on Love, they must finish those sacks, something that’s hamstrung them this whole season.
With a new head coach, the Giants may lean into being more aggressive than they’ve been so far this season and start to blitz more.
Blitzing more would help close the lanes created in the wide-zone run game and generate pressure on Love to try to throw this offense out of rhythm.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.