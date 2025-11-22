NY Giants Could Really Use This Lions Player
The New York Giants have really struggled in the back third of the defense. The coverage has been shaky at best, and the run support tackling has been good. Both were illustrated in the Week 11 game against the Packers, where it looked like defensive backs were making business decisions when it was time to come up and tackle.
We then had the chance to watch three Giants secondary players, but it wasn't enough to keep receiver Christian Watson from scoring on a jump ball in the end zone.
There's no doubt this team misses the versatility and playmaking ability of Xavier McKinney. So, in this week’s edition of players on the upcoming opponent we’d love to see on the Giants, why not grab someone with traits similar to McKinney's from this week’s opponent? Do it.
That would be Detroit safety Brian Branch.
Branch is Versatile
One thing this defense is missing on the back end is legitimate versatility. Branch definitely provides that. He has played significant snaps at nickel and at safety. He can cover in the slot, outside, or over the top in the hash or in the middle of the field.
He is similarly comfortable playing at all three levels, and he seems to be just as happy to hit you as he is to cover you.
His versatility reduces the need for personnel groupings, especially in the secondary, because he can fill multiple roles. That also allows the defensive braintrust to disguise more effectively, helping keep the offense guessing.
Branch is a Great Tackler
Julian Love and Xavier McKinney were both really good tackling safeties who had triple-digit-tackle seasons.
Branch seems to be cut from the same fabric. He recorded 74 tackles in his rookie season. That included 50 solo stops and seven tackles for loss.
Last season, he eclipsed 100 tackles for the first time while finishing with 79 solo tackles with eight tackles for loss.
Halfway through this season, he is on pace to go over 100 again while continuing to record impressive solo tackles and tackles for loss numbers.
It is even more impressive when you consider he is only 6-foot and a little over 200 pounds. He might not be the biggest safety, but he is one of the most physical when it matters.
He Also Has a Nose for the Football
Branch is not the fastest or most athletic defensive back, but what he lacks in those areas, he makes up for in instincts and awareness.
When we say that a player has a “nose for the football,” we mean that he has an uncanny ability to get to the football. This is manifested most in the way he plays and attacks the football.
Two years ago, during his rookie season, Branch had 13 passes defended and three interceptions. Last season, he followed his rookie campaign up with 16 passes defended and four interceptions.
This season, he has not recorded an interception, but his pass breakups are still on pace to match the numbers from the first two seasons. That's pure football IQ, and he utilizes it when he needs it most.
