NY Giants Mailbag: Addressing Roster Needs and the Greenbrier Training Camp Move

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

Was reuniting with @DalvinTomlinson never in the mix during free agency? What are your thoughts? Would he have been a good fit? #AskPTrain — James L. McMahan Jr. (iJames) (@theijames) April 2, 2026

To my knowledge, no, there were no overtures about reuniting with Dalvin Tomlinson. I haven't really followed his career since he left the Giants so I can't say for sure how much he has left to give.

If I remember correctly, he can play the nose and the 3-technique so I can't imagine that he'd have not been a good fit.

That said, I believe he signed with the Chargers last month and early on so that suggests to me that maybe they weren't prioritizing that spot at that time.

Q: what’s the most probable scenario for Giants right guard, cheap veteran + draft pick, other scenarios? — YanksFanPaul (@YanksfanPaul) April 2, 2026

I think they're going to draft an offensive lineman at some point. This is a deep class for guards, so I wouldn't be surprised if they go guard in the second round where the numerous mock drafts I've run shows a cluster being available at the top of the second round.

I could also see them adding a veteran after the draft when the comp formula cuts off and when the calendar ultimately hits the post-June 1 period when guys get released. Either way I think they will

Why did the Giants choosev West Virginia for training camp? Seems to be an odd choice — Mark (@JintsfaninPA) April 2, 2026

The Greenbriers is actually a place that has hosted previous NFL teams' training camps so I would think that plus price might have been a factor.

Another factor could also have been the availability of local facilities as well as the logistics for security, meeting rooms, weight rooms, etc. The decision to go there was made prior to their hiring of John Harbaugh, something the coach revealed.

I think the biggest acquisitions the Giants can make this off season are a healthy Nabers and Lawrence. Any more insight into what happened to Dexter last year? Just a long healing from his elbow or is starting to wear down? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) April 3, 2026

Kris, all I can say about the Lawrence situation is that his elbow was still an issue, something that I believe came out later in the year when the interim coaching staff took over.

Anyone with a functioning set of eyes could tell that Lawrence wasn't himself--you just don't fall off a cliff talent-wise the way he did without there being some underlying factor.

I do believe though that Lawrence will be back healthy and ready to go

What is being done to shore up the mediocre o-line, except to re-sign lackluster draft picks? Would it be terrible to resign Van Roten & Kevin Zeitler, two proven & cap-friendly veterans, or is Schoen waiting for the end of training camp to see if there are any bargains who have not made the final cut? Even if a guard was selected in the draft, that rookie would not be a starter. — Paul A.

New York Giants guard Greg Van Roten | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Paul, are you that sure that a rookie wouldn't be a starter if he were selected in the draft? Wasn't Chris Snee a starter right out of the gate? What about John Michael Schmitz? Don't be so quick to dismiss a premium draft pick, assuming they go that route, as being a Day 1 starter.

Also how do you know that Van Roten and Zeitler are "cap friendly"? Cap friendly to me is a veteran willing to take a veteran salary benefit deal and I don't see either guy being at that point yet given recent history.

I'm sure John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen have a plan for the offensive line. Let's sit tight and see what that plan is. Only a few more weeks now before we know.