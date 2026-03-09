Offensive Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor Re-ups with Giants

The New York Giants are keeping their book-end offensive tackles together for the time being, as right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has confirmed via his social media account that he is “back” with the New York Giants.

I’m back 💙 — Jermaine Eluemunor (@JEluemunor) March 9, 2026

Eluemunor’s deal is three years, $39 million, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz , an average of $13 million per year, which currently puts the veteran in the top-15 of the highest paid right tackles in terms of APY.

Eluemunor, a Giants fan favorite for his embracing life with Big Blue and his outgoing social media presence, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

Per Pro Football Focus, he recorded a career-best 76.7 pass-block grade , allowing just 19 pressures (a career low in 500+ snaps played).

That was accomplished with Eluemunor having faced some of the best pass rushers in the league last year.

His run-blocking grades since joining the Giants as an unrestricted free agent from the Raiders two years ago aren’t as strong as the pass-blocking grades, but Eluemunor’s durability and adaptability were no doubt appealing to new head coach John Harbaugh.

Eluemunor’s return is huge for the Giants in that it ensures the team retained one of its best pass blockers last season behind left tackle Andrew Thomas. Eluemunor, which of course bodes well for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants have sought to build a veteran offensive line, and last year, Eluemunor was part of a five-man band that finished with PFF’s fourth-best pass blocking efficiency rating in regular-season play (87.6).

Eluemunor is about to enter his tenth NFL season, having played in 118 games with 76 starts. Over the last two seasons, he has played in at least 930 offensive snaps, having topped 1,000 offensive snaps for the first time in his career this past season.

His return is also significant because it allows the Giants to keep second-year tackle Marcus Mbow as the swing tackle, rather than having to move him into a starting role if he is not yet ready.

The Giants still need to address right guard, as Greg Van Roten, last year’s starter, is currently unsigned. The Giants are believed to be searching for an upgrade, with Alijah Vera-Tucker of the Jets and Wyatt Teller of the Browns among the names mentioned as possibilities.