One Word to Describe Every Major Giants Free Agent Lost

The New York Giants had to say goodbye to several players in free agency this offseason. Some of the players were people many in Big Blue Nation wanted back in 2026, while others were ones the fanbase was likely happy to see go.

A few exits probably elicited indifference. Still, each player who left for more lucrative contracts elsewhere has a unique story with the team, and some will remain memorable.

But in our world of extremely brief descriptions, the question becomes: how would you describe them if you could only use one word? Here are ours:

WR Wan'Dale Robinson: “TIMING”

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

If there were two words to describe this situation, it would actually be “bad timing” for Wan'Dale Robinson.

Robinson was the unfortunate victim of a coaching change that came on the heels of his best season as a pro.

Yes, he's valuable, and yes, head coach John Harbaugh spoke generally about wanting the team’s key free agents, like Robinson, back if the value is there. But there's no way to tell whether he's valuable enough to this new regime to warrant paying him the kind of money Tennessee paid him.

Is it a loss? Maybe. Is it a good, calculated risk in terms of saving money? Absolutely.

Would you like to see the Giants sign a guy they drafted and continue building around their own talent? Yes, but unless you're a number one receiver, it's difficult to justify.

TE Daniel Bellinger: “Wasted”

Tight end Daniel Bellinger | David Banks-Imagn Images

Daniel Bellinger arrived with great promise, especially in his rookie year. He showed potential as a productive receiving tight end and efficient run blocker.

Instead of fostering his growth as TE1, the Giants traded for Darren Waller, relegating Bellinger to an afterthought in his second year.

Still, Bellinger flashed as a legitimate TE1 option when Waller was injured.

In his third season, the Giants brought in Theo Johnson as a draft pick. But instead of allowing the rookie to come along behind Bellinger, the former coaching staff thrust him into the starting role, even though Johnson had struggled to be consistent.

Meanwhile, Bellinger continued to flash signs that he could be a legitimate TE1. Now he gets that chance with a team with an offense he's familiar with and an opportunity to finally prove that he can be the consistent option at tight end that he showed promise for with the Giants.

In short, another homegrown talent out the door.

IOL Austin Schlottmann: “OPPORTUNITY”

Center Austin Schlottmann | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Schlottmann performed well when given the opportunity, but ultimately the center position belonged to John Michael Schmitz, whom the Giants invested a premium draft pick in.

When Schlottmann was on the field in place of Schmitz, there was not really much difference. That is a mark of a quality backup.

Schlottmann could start elsewhere, but the Giants offered no starting chance.

So he chose the Titans and the possibility of earning a starting spot in a system he knows well.

It makes complete sense for him, but unfortunately for the Giants, they lose a quality backup.

SAF Dane Belton: “CROWDED”

Safety Dane Belton | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's not that Belton was bad for the Giants. It's just that the safety room was crowded with too many guys with the same skills, which didn't help address the secondary's shortcomings.

Belton is a second-level safety, and when he is in that capacity, he does a great job. He was second on the team in tackles in 2025. Ultimately, he performs best in the same areas as Tyler Nubin and Jevon Holland, and both are already under contract.

What the team needs is a true third-level safety, and so it was easy not to tender Belton an offer. If Nubin had not been on the roster, or if Belton had been a legit third-level guy, it would make sense to retain Belton.

Belton moved on to the Jets for one season; hopefully, he will eventually get the chance to be the unquestioned starter.

CB Cor'Dale Flott: “NORMAL”

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s now standard for the Giants to draft players needing long-term development.

You go through the struggles, the ups and downs with them, and watch them begin to realize their promise, but ultimately still sit back while they walk out the front door.

Throughout their careers, they helped Cor'Dale Flott become a well-rounded, versatile defensive back. He has extensive experience on the inside, as a boundary corner, and on the field side.

He is someone that—even if you don't believe he's a lockdown option outside—you respect his ability to help in multiple ways, whether that be as a nickel or slot corner, or on the outside playing man or in zone coverage.

The Giants knew all of this, had this resource in their hands, and never bothered to re-sign him earlier than the free agent period.

So when it was his turn to choose, he chose somewhere he felt they might show him more love.

This has become normal for the Giants, who have watched several defensive backs that they drafted and developed walk out the door and into situations where they find their greatest achievements.

LS Casey Kreiter: “THANKS”

Long snapper Casey Kreiter | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kreiter is 35 years old and just completed his sixth season with the Giants. He has carved out a 10-year career, with his first four with the Denver Broncos.

With the new regime coming in, including a new special teams coordinator, it was anticipated that he would not be retained, but he was a constant on special teams for the Giants and deserves thanks on the way out.

He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals, where he will compete for the long snapper job on Michael Ghobrial’s unit, Ghobrial of course having been the Giants' special teams coordinator the last two seasons.

Kreiter’s Giants days behind him, it’s been a job well done for Kreiter.