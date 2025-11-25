PFF Grades Tell the Story of Giants Week 12 Loss to Lions

The New York Giants’ 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday wasn’t just another 'L' in their abysmal season record; it was a bone-chilling reminder of the last few seasons.

If you’ve watched the Giants for the better part of the last 10 years, this feels like the same old song and dance: a spirited effort, glimpses of dynamic playcalling, and then a gut-wrenching fourth-quarter collapse.

In Week 12, the Giants posted a respectable 517 yards on offense. Quarterback Jameis Winston moved the ball with ease, accounting for 366 of those total yards, including a viral receiving touchdown of his own.

Fans saw flashes of what could be a great offense even with their biggest superstars sidelined. But Detroit kicker Jake Bates squeaked in a 59-yard field goal to force overtime, where the Lions eventually scored the only touchdown of the overtime period to win 34-27.

When you look at the stats from this game, the Giants outplayed the Lions in almost every column: first downs, total yards, passing yards, third down efficiency, etc.

However, when we turn to the PFF grades from this game, the dichotomy is pretty apparent: some guys altogether showed out, while others absolutely plummeted.

The Giants had five players near the top and five in the absolute basement, a reminder that strong individual moments don’t mean much when the team can’t execute and finish games together.

While there were a few really bright spots on defense, the bottom five grades all came from that side of the ball, which directly correlates with the same late-game defensive collapses that have haunted them all season.

Best-Graded Giants Players

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

QB Jameis Winston (86.3)

Not only has Winston captured the hearts of Giants fans and fans across the league with his fun, energetic attitude, but he has backed up his big personality with really big quarterback play.

Winston went 18-for-36 with 366 total yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Despite another costly interception, this loss was not even remotely on the back of Winston. Interim head coach Mike Kafka dialed up two extremely dynamic trick plays that led to touchdowns for the Giants, with Winston even catching a receiving touchdown in one of the NFL’s most viral moments this season.

New York should feel confident in choosing him over Wilson right now as the backup quarterback. Winston commanded the offense, pushed the ball downfield, and put them in the best position to score.

Interceptions have always been Winston’s kryptonite, but this one was hardly a reason for the late-game loss. His high PFF grade is justified and one of the few bright spots from an otherwise frustrating finish.

NT Dexter Lawrence (77.7)

The outside noise has been loud for Giants vet, Dexter Lawrence, but he finished Sunday with a defensive-high 77.7 PFF grade, his best grade since Week 7. Lawrence generated eight run-defense stops and recorded two pressures over 28 pass-rush snaps.

Even as the defense collapsed late, Lawrence was one of the few Giants defenders who actually held his ground, dominating in both phases and looking every bit like the elite force he’s always been.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (75.7)

Wan’Dale Robinson continued to improve again in Detroit, earning a 75.7 PFF grade, his third-best of the season. He caught 8-of-11 targets for 74 yards and posted a 76.5 receiving grade, once again proving he’s the Giants’ most dependable separator, especially with depleted depth at the WR position.

Even as the Giants look to upgrade their receiver room in the offseason and draft, Robinson has shown enough to justify an extension this year as a long-term piece in their offense.

TE Theo Johnson (75.3)

Theo Johnson delivered another one of his most complete games of the year in Detroit, earning a strong 75.3 PFF grade, just .2 lower than last week vs. Green Bay. Johnson continues to be a bright spot on this injury-riddled defense and seems to be coming into his own and improving each week.

He caught 8 of 10 targets and posted an 82.0 receiving grade, continuing to emerge as one of the Giants’ most reliable targets with a depleted WR room. Johnson also held his own in the blocking game with a 44.3 run-blocking grade, helping stabilize an offense that moved the ball efficiently all afternoon.

CB Andru Phillips (73.9)

Dru Phillips put together one of the Giants’ strongest defensive performances in Detroit, earning a 73.9 PFF grade, his second-best mark of the season.

He allowed seven catches on seven targets, but kept everything in front of him, holding Detroit to just 7.7 yards per reception and making four defensive stops, the most of any Giants defensive back.

Even as the defense fell apart late, Phillips was one of the few steady, reliable pieces in coverage and remains a clear bright spot in an otherwise shaky unit.

Worst-Graded Giants Players

Roy Robertson-Harris (29.0)

Swayze Bozeman (30.1)

Zaire Barnes (33.7)

Nic Jones (41.1)

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (46.9)

It should come as no surprise that all five guys at the bottom of this list come from the defensive side of the ball.

The bottom half of the Giants’ defensive grades tells a brutal story of their repeated collapses and the coaching staff’s inability to fix them.

Players like Zaire Barnes (33.7) and Swayze Bozeman (30.1) were thrown into expanded roles and allowed 12 catches on 14 targets for 116 yards and 30 yards after catch.

Even more troubling were the vets with real snaps: Roy Robertson‑Harris posted a 29.0 overall grade, the worst of the entire team, with a 50.4 pass-rush grade and no pressures.

With missed tackles mounting across the second level and chunk plays handed out on the ground, this unit stopped playing like a competent defense at the end of the game.

The unfathomable fifth double-digit collapse led to the firing of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, which is no surprise. The schematic breakdowns, personnel misuse, and inability to close out games ultimately fell on him.

