Reader Mailbag: What's Left to Talk About Regarding the Giants?

Why not release Neal now. Make a point. Send a signal. And who do I talk to about regarding a kicking tryout? — DFK (@davidkiley) December 17, 2025

What good would that do right now, and what point would it make? Neal has done what has been asked of him this year despite the failure of his career here.

And this coaching staff is cooked anyway, so again, not sure what releasing Neal right now would do with three games to go.

The time to have moved on from him was before the trade deadline. At this point, with the season lost, it's not like they're going to save a lot of cap space by releasing him.

Patty, when does this losing culture end? Do you have any confidence in ownership to get the next hiring of a coach and GM right? — Domenic DAlessandro (@DomenicDA) December 17, 2025

Dom, if I knew the answer, I'd be retired and living in a mansion somewhere, because that would mean I could predict the future (and the winning Power Ball numbers).

Look, it doesn't matter whether I or anyone has confidence in ownership's ability to get the football leadership right.

The owners aren't going anywhere, no matter how loudly the masses scream. So as I see it, we have no choice but to trust in their decision, or at the very least give them the benefit of the doubt. And if we can't do that, there's nothing holding anyone to continue their fandom of the team, know what I mean?

Which talented core players do you think are at risk of being a salary cap casualty in the offseason? #AskPtrain — James L. McMahan Jr. (iJames) (@ijamesmcmahan) December 18, 2025

James, I put forth a list in this article. I'll probably do an updated list after the season ends, but start with that article as I go into the cap savings and such.

What could there possibly be left to talk about?😒 — Time for a Change (@Sean123111) December 18, 2025

Lots of things. My dog. Music. Food. The weather. Best holiday songs. I could go on and on. Whoever said this has to be about football all the time?

Will the Giants select a veteran coach like the Pats did or try again with a cordinator? — clive boulton (@iC) December 19, 2025

Clive, right now it's anyone's guess. I think we need to see how the coaching carousel spins before we hone in on candidates.

If Mike Tomlin or Kevin Stefanski becomes available, don't you think they would have to be added to the list?

@Patricia_Traina #askPTrain

Pat, If the Giants fire Schoen, is Brandon Brown an option? Who would be on your list of interviews? — Bill Frantz (@feihc53) December 19, 2025

Bill, with all due respect, I'm not going to offer up a list of potential general manager candidates until the seat is officially empty.

That said, I would think that, as will be the case with the head coach vacancy and Mike Kafka, Brandon Brown would be extended the courtesy of an interview if he wanted it should the general manager position open up.

I was wondering which current NY Giants coaches you would try to keep. I'm hoping that Andre Patterson and Carmen Bricillo somehow stay. – Pat L.

Ditto, Pat. I think you hit the nail on the head. Those two are my picks and I'd add in assistant offensive line coach James Ferentz.

Read your five areas the Giants have to fix. All spot on. I find one of the biggest problems, besides those listed, is the Red Zone inefficiency. It seems like every game they get close to the goal line, then cannot push it across due to penalties, head-scratching play calling, or perhaps bad execution. T

This is an area that MUST be cleaned up by the new coach, who hopefully is a D-minded coach that can put a spark in the D. My choice for OC is Davis Webb, who worked wonders with Nix in Denver and helped DJ in 2022. Any thoughts? – Joe G.

Joe, I have very high regard for Davis Webb as a coach and as a person. While I wouldn’t be against them hiring him, I think we need to see what direction the Giants pursue as far as the head coach is concerned as for all we know, the next head coach will want to be his own coordinator/play caller.

Where do you stand on the scenario where the Giants trade Jaxson Dart if they hold the first overall pick and then draft Mendoza? -- Tony M.

Tony, in what universe does that make any sense? Okay, I get it. Daboll inherited Daniel Jones and it didn't work out. But those were different circumstances.

But get Dart some playmakers, build up some draft capital for this year and next, and give the next head coach a full stack of talent to work with so that his regime starts on the right foot. Let's not overcomplicate things.

