Realistic Expectation for John Harbaugh in First Season with Giants

As the New York Giants ' offseason rolls along, with the NFL draft on the horizon, one of the biggest questions left unanswered is how things will look once the team takes the field for its first journey under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Last fall, it was clear that the Giants organization lacked both the proper leadership and talent, aside from a few quality pieces on both sides, to get the job done of curbing the mediocrity that has engulfed them for a long time.

The priority became finding that former element following their 4-13 season and significant coaching staff turnover that started mid-season. Harbaugh became the golden goose on the hiring block after 18 long years as the head coach with Baltimore, and the guy who could feasibly bring New York back to respectability.

Since his hiring, the Giants have been busy crafting the type of locker room that Harbaugh envisions himself leading back to the pinnacle of the sport. But just how long might that lofty goal take to accomplish during his tenure in East Rutherford?

In a major market where there are always heavy expectations placed on the shoulders of men of Harbaugh’s caliber and the Giants shield, the entire organization could be feeling it from the start of his very first season.

That said, the answer will likely change many more times, first as the draft unfolds, then as the roster sees action during camp and the results start to pour in during the 2026 season.

Until all the remaining moves are complete and we see how the story unfolds, the best we can do is set realistic expectations based on the present Giants team and how far their trajectory has shifted in a few short months.

Harbaugh’s Giants Team Will Bring Back the Winning Mindset

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It didn’t take very long into John Harbaugh’s introductory press conference in January for the longtime, Super Bowl-winning head coach to establish one core facet for any franchise he is willing to lead: they must enjoy the process and love the game of football.

Too often last season, the Giants were lacking that spirit of excellence and the pursuit of winning more of their contests. They had a few games where poor effort or scheme execution came back to bite them in the fourth quarter and further their losing streak.

The Giants already had a solid foundation coming together, with players like quarterback Jaxon Dart, whose bold competitiveness was both praised and a point of concern at times, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers on offense, Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter on defense.

It takes more than a few guys to win a lot of games in the NFL each year, and Harbaugh, who had just three losing records in his nearly two-decade tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, understands that better than most coaches in the league.

Not only is he retooling the roster gaps to fit his vision for the team, but he’s starting by instilling the right culture and system from the jump that will lead to the Giants winning more games in 2026.

The Giants’ schedule is also a little softer than the league’s hardest slate they were handed down last season. With a few quality opponents, including those in their own division, still present, a lot more had to be done to spruce up the offensive and defensive attacks.

On the former, New York has made several moves indicating its desire to become more explosive on offense. They’ve signed core Ravens pieces like Isaiah Likely to offer Jaxson Dart another versatile pass catcher who can threaten at all three levels, and fullback Patrick Ricard, whose 300-pound frame is going to unleash an old-school style of running the pigskin again.

The defensive identity will be more of the same for the Giants’ defensive front, but a lot of progress has already been made in changing the linebackers room and the secondary, bringing in players with greater long-term value and intangibles that should help address the team’s recent issues in coverage and run defense.

If all goes well and the Giants can learn how to better close games under Harbaugh’s watch, it wouldn’t be a total surprise to see them at least double their win total from 2025. Add a couple of sneaky wins nobody sees coming, and the organization would be knocking on the door of playoff conversations.

Anything beyond that likely won’t happen overnight, meaning those Giants fans with instant dreams of reaching the top will have to exercise patience.

There was reason to believe in Dart and his abilities as long as he was given the right coach to grow his pocket passing game, and now he has that and more to build off in year two.

Giants fans need to sit back and watch Harbaugh work his magic on a team that has lost its ability to win close games and fix its glaring roster problems. The draft is near, and more solid picks will ensure that a winning game plan is closer to showing out on the field.