Reason for Giants OLB Abdul Carter’s Benching Revealed
New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter, who was benched for the team’s opening series against the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 27-20 loss, was apparently asleep at the wheel.
So claims a new report from The Athletic, stating that the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft fell asleep and missed the team’s walkthrough practice on Saturday.
The Athletic’s report further stated that Carter has repeatedly been late to team meetings, an infraction for which former head coach Brian Daboll was said to have turned a blind eye.
After Sunday’s loss to the Packers, Carter acknowledged that he committed an infraction of team rules, but did not elaborate as to what it was.
“I made a mistake during the week that was detrimental to the team,” he said. “That was the consequence, so I had to live with it.”
Kafka, who was already down outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was inactive due to a shoulder injury suffered the week prior, had defensive coordinator Shane Bowen replace Carter on the opening drive with Tomon Fox.
“That was the coach's decision. It's something we talked about,” Kafka said after the game when asked about it, declining at the time to specify the reason behind the decision having been made.
“I want to make sure it was my decision," he added. "So, we'll just keep the rest of that in-house.”
Carter, upon learning of the report, took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify what really happened and to take accountability for his actions.
Carter also took an obvious verbal swipe at the media's reporting.
The 22-year-old Carter, who came into his rookie campaign as a favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, has had a disappointing season in which he’s only managed a half sack, that coming way back in Week 1.
That half sack has resulted despite his having a 12.5% pressure rate (37 quarterback pressures), which is second on the team behind outside linebacker Brian Burns, per NFL+.
Despite having disciplined Carter, the former Penn State defensive star, for his indiscretion, Kafka praised the rookie in his postgame press conference.
“He played his butt off. He practiced his tail off, played his butt off,” Kafka said. “I'm really happy about Abdul and excited to watch him continue to grow and continue to play a lot more as a pro.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.