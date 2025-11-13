Second Subbing Has No Ill Effect on Giants QB Russell Wilson
It's deja Blue all over again for New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson in perhaps the worst way possible.
For the second time this season, Wilson has been bypassed on the Giants' passing depth chart. The first instance was understandable, if not admittedly early: after Week 3, the stopgap veteran Wilson gave way to newly minted franchise man Jaxson Dart.
With Dart downed by a concussion, Wilson briefly returned to action last week in Chicago, but the Giants (2-8) have since decided to start Jameis Winston as the long walk to nowhere continues on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET, FOX).
Despite the de facto double demotion, Wilson remains dedicated to the blue cause, pledging his continued loyalty to Big Blue as he swaps his helmet for a baseball cap—again.
"I love it here. I love my teammates ... I want to see us turn it around," Wilson said as the Giants prepped for the Packers.
"I want to see it through. I haven't asked for a release or anything like that. I want to be here," Wilson added. "I just want to get better every day, and I still want to keep playing football. I love it, obviously, and I feel like I still got it."
For now, "it" will serve as veteran advice to anyone who requests it — and that includes 10-year NFL pro Winston, who was granted the full-time duties for New York's first game of the post-Brian Daboll era.
Wilson oversaw the final snaps of Daboll's reign, completing 3-of-7 passes for 45 yards after Dart's medically induced exit at Soldier Field.
The tepid offensive output following Dart's departure led interim boss Mike Kafka to turn to Winston, who has served exclusively as the Giants' emergency third quarterback to this point. Though the Giants appear to have found their long-term passing project in Dart, Winston's entry continues a dangerous trend.
Upon his entry, Winston will become the 11th man to start a game at quarterback for the Giants since Eli Manning's 2020 retirement. That'll move New York into sole possession of second-place on a cursed list, trailing only the eternally passing-challenged Cleveland Browns (12, including Winston).
By no coincidence, the Giants have the third-worst record in the NFL in that span, bested only by the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.
Despite his lack of playing time, Winston has become a fan favorite for his authenticity.
Winston plays the game with a sort of controlled recklessness that has proven to be a double-edged sword—he is one of four quarterbacks to throw at least 100 touchdowns and interceptions each since his 2015 NFL entry and needed but 87 starts to do so.
But his gunslinging ways should at least help amateur and professional Giants observers alike swallow the near-annual pill of early elimination a little easier.
All that and more has been enough to win over Wilson, who had a little extra time to work with Winston thanks to their respective arrivals as veteran, pre-draft acquisitions this offseason.
Wilson has become familiar with Winston's sideline momentum well enough to know that curbing his enthusiasm would be a futile effort.
"Let him be him," Wilson said of the key to working with Winston this week. "This guy's played a lot of ball ... he's just a great teammate. He can spin the rock. He can do a lot of great things. He's a great leader for us. We're going to support him the best way possible.
"Obviously, I want to play, but also, Jameis has worked his butt off to get himself a great opportunity," Wilson continued.
"The guy's played in this league for a long time, and he's one of my closest friends. I know he'll do a great job. I'm helping him prepare the best way possible. I'll be ready to go."
