Sports Media Personality Makes Outlandish Suggestion for Giants Quarterback Spot

The New York Giants can’t get back to being in the postseason discussion this late in the season fast enough.

Doing so would eliminate some of the outrageous speculation about what to do with the No. 1 draft pick, which the Giants currently hold for 2026 but is by no means a lock. And put Colin Cowherd up there in the “outrageous discussion” category.

The veteran sports talk show host suggested on the latest episode of the Colin Cowherd Podcast that the Giants, with the No. 1 draft pick, make a beeline for Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Indiana signal caller, and trade current starter Jaxson Dart.

“Giants should trade Jaxson Dart and draft Fernando Mendoza with #1 pick”@colincowherd on what New York should do if they have #1 pick in 2026 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/lrd8ZO7iBk — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 18, 2025

"I think Mendoza is about as good a prospect as you're going to get."

There’s no doubt that Mendoza is an intriguing and top prospect in the 2026 draft. He led the Hoosiers to the top overall seed in the College Football Playoffs and capped his final year by throwing for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

Cowherd mentioned some intel he got from an unnamed scout as the basis for his opinion.

“His take was, easy guy to comp,” said Cowherd. “You will know watching his college film what throws he can and can’t make. … It is one day of watching film, and you can see he can make that throw, that throw, that throw, audible out of that throw. He is the easiest guy to scout ever.”

Great, but is he better than Dart, who is more mobile and has one year of experience, which, by the way, he’s had to do without his No. 1 receiver (Malik Nabers)?

Cowherd doesn’t really address the question, nor does he address the logic behind setting the franchise back if they were to make such an ill-advised move. We also have to wonder whether he is simply taking the scout’s word for it or whether he actually sat down to watch film of Mendoza and Dart to compare them.

Cowherd suggested the New York Giants trade quarterback Jaxson Dart for Mendoza. It's not happening. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Again, this is not to slight Mendoza, who is destined to become a game-changer for some quarterback-needy team.

However, the Giants, should they finish with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft–and there is no guarantee of that happening–would be much better off selling that pick to the highest bidder.

Doing so would ensure the Giants build up a cache of picks for this year and next year to finally get this roster rebuild which has basically been stuck in neutral for the last three seasons moving forward.

Such a bold move would not only help the Giants but also eliminate the ridiculous hot takes that surface when a team is down and out.

