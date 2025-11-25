Three Plays Giants Made vs. Detroit That Should Have Won Them the Game

The New York Giants went into their week 12 game against the Detroit Lions as a 14.5-point underdog and fought them all the way into overtime, where they finally lost 34-27.

The magic of quarterback Jameis Winston was on full display as he commanded the offense and empowered his teammates to be playmakers.

The offense was dialing up flea flickers, reverse throwbacks, and deep shots to receivers. We saw rare sights like kick returners throwing passes and quarterbacks catching them.

It might not have been enough to get the victory, but it was an entertaining and useful game to watch the future nucleus of the Giants improve.

Here are the three plays that pushed the Lions to the brink of defeat.

Flea-Flicker for the First Touchdown

It was 3rd-and-2 on the 39-yard line in the first quarter, and the Giants had already hit an explosive play to Darius Slayton, and now they needed to pick up a first down to keep the drive alive.

Winston took the snap under center and tossed the ball right to Devin Singletary on a toss sweep. Singletary turned and threw it back to Winston, and then Winston needed to sidestep a free rusher who did not chase the toss sweep.

Winston then uncorked a 44-yard rocket to Wan'Dale Robinson for the touchdown. It was yet another week that the offense was able to put a touchdown on the board on their opening drive of the game.

Winston to Tracy Steals the Momentum Back

The Lions put their first touchdown of the game on the board at the beginning of the second quarter with a seven-play, 65-yard drive. The momentum shifted from the Giants to the Lions.

On the first play of their next drive, from their 31-yard line, Winston was able to draw the defense in and dump the football to Tyrone Tracy with room to run after the catch.

Tracy took off down the right sideline until he was boxed in and taken down. Forty-two yards later, the offense was in business and looking to put it in the end zone.

Five plays later, Winston found Isaiah Hodgins in the back of the endzone for a touchdown. That stole the momentum back and put a hush over the Detroit home crowd.

Winston Will Not Be Denied

The Giants took over at their own 15-yard line thanks to Jevon Holland's first interception of the season. They then drove the ball for eight plays that ended the third quarter and ran off another three minutes in the fourth quarter.

On first down from the Lions' 33-yard line, Winston handed the ball off to Gunner Olszewski on an end-around. Olszewski ran a few steps and pulled up like he was going to throw the football, but he was under pressure.

In true returner fashion, he avoided the pressure, ran between two defenders, and just threw the ball up. Winston, who had taken off down the left sideline, was able to adjust and come back to the football, grabbing it.

If that was where the play ended, it would have still been the play of the day, but it did not. Winston turned up the field and made a move on a Lions defender when he broke out of his tackles on his legs and somehow found the endzone.

He ended by paying homage to Ladanian Tomlinson with the football flip and broke out into a choreographed dance with Tracy and, of all people, Andrew Thomas, as all three perfectly executed the moves.

It was a moment of grit, determination, and pure joy that can only happen in the Jameis Winston experience.

