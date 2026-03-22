Top 3 Available Free Agents Who Could Help Giants

The New York Giants have 15 open roster spots, most of which will be used on the 2026 NFL Draft and subsequent undrafted free agents.

However, the team could still benefit from adding some players currently in the league who are looking for a home in 2026. Here’s a look at three players the Giants could sign who are still free agents.

G/C Greg Van Roten

Offensive lineman, Greg Van Roten | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The low-hanging fruit of our list, Van Roten, started every game for the Giants in the last two years and barely missed a snap. Based on the team not re-signing him to this point, it’s clear that they plan to move on without him.

Having some camaraderie within the offensive line is important, and Van Roten is a big part of connecting the group together.

New York has already ensured that four of its five members from last year’s offensive line will be back in place, a critical decision given how well the unit played last season in protecting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While he may be 36 years old, keeping Van Roten on the roster could benefit the team. If the Giants are willing to keep Evan Neal on the team, Van Roten should be considered an option for next season as well, if for no other reason than for another year of continuity.

DJ Reader, DL

Defensive tackle DJ Reader | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader might be worth making a phone call to for added veteran defensive line depth.

Reader was a starter for the Lions last season, having recorded 17 pressures but no sacks. His best years might be behind him, but he’s still very much a solid presence as both a run stopper and as a pass rusher.

If the Giants have any doubts regarding whether Darius Alexander is ready for a bigger role, or if they want an upgrade over Roy Robertson-Harris, Reader could be worth a look-see.

RG Kevin Zeitler

Guard Kevin Zeitler is still unsigned | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Giants are looking for a veteran upgrade at right guard, old friend Kevin Zeitler might be just what they’re looking for, assuming the 36-year-old Zeitler wishes to continue playing and he’s willing to “forgive” the Giants for having made him a salary cap cut back after the 2020 season.

Zeitler, who, after being cut by the Giants, landed in Baltimore with John Harbaugh, is still going strong. He’s missed just six games since 2021 and has continued to earn top-notch grades in both pass and run blocking duties.

In the last two seasons, he’s allowed fewer than 20 pressures each season, and he’s played in 1,000+ snaps in 10 of his 14 NFL seasons.

While it’s unknown if Zeitler even wants to continue playing or if he’s riding out the offseason given his veteran status, if he is interested in adding another season to his resume, the Giants should make an inquiry about a potential reunion.