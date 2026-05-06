Replacing Dexter Lawrence: Why DJ Reader is the 'Tank' the Giants’ New Defense Needs

With all due respect to the free agency and NFL draft moves the New York Giants have made over the past few weeks, since they traded All-Pro defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati, none of it gave people comfort that there was a legitimate plan in place to replace the former nose tackle and team captain.

The more free-agent interior defensive line acquisitions they made, the less chance it felt that they would grab somebody who could legitimately start for them in the middle. And then they finally did what all Giants fans wanted them to do: they signed former Lions nose guard DJ Reader.

Reader brings veteran leadership and a strong conviction to stopping the run between the tackles. He should provide immediate improvement in the interior run defense.

So what does he bring to the party? Let's look at the good, the great, and the ugly of the Giants' newest nose guard.

The Good: Gap Control

The Good of new #NYGiants defensive tackle DJ Reader is his ability to control a gap against solo blocking. pic.twitter.com/cWtytKpjmk — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 6, 2026

If there's one thing that an interior defensive lineman must do if he wants to be good against the run, it's dominating and controlling one-on-one matchups.

Being able to make the gap that he controls a closed hole—forcing the running back to either cut back to a lane he didn't want to, bounce outside, or stop his feet and decipher where to go—is an immense advantage.

That is what Reeder does. He can displace a single blocker and force him into the backfield, which makes a running back change his path long before he wants to do so.

On outside run plays, he's able to secure the block and not allow them to climb or create a lane for the running back to run through. Inside, he can fight off blocks, cut blocks, and get his hands on the running back between the tackles.

The Great: Handling Double Teams

The Great of new #NYGiants defensive tackle DJ Reader is his ability to handle the double team. pic.twitter.com/eLpKDFgME9 — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 6, 2026

One of the greatest things an interior defensive lineman can do is occupy multiple blocks. He has to be willing to be a sacrificial lamb so that others can make plays.

Reader is exceptionally good at taking on double teams. It doesn't mean that he won't ever lose ground or be moved, but he understands how to position himself to keep offensive linemen from advancing to the second level without consequence.

He excels in three specific areas: splitting double teams to make tackles himself, occupying multiple blockers to allow linebackers to run through and make plays, and creating car crash-like pile-ups to cause chaos for the back in the backfield, who then has to figure out in real time how to navigate around the junk.

Reader does all of these things at a high level, which is why he has been able to carve out such an extensive career. This will be the primary task asked of him in New York under this new amoeba-style defense, where they want athletes to be able to run around and make plays.

The Ugly: Pursuit

The Ugly of new #NYGiants defensive tackle DJ Reader is that he does not consistently chase after the ball. pic.twitter.com/cPbfJjJeOj — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 6, 2026

The one thing that Reader does not show that he is willing to do consistently is pursue the ball when it goes away from him. He is very much a box defensive tackle.

Unlike some of the other signings who show the ability to chase down plays from behind or the willingness to run after the ball carrier when he goes outside, Reader just doesn't seem to use the same energy to do that.

He is your prototypical two-down lineman, adept at shutting down the run between the tackles. However, when he is caught in play-action, bootlegs, or sprint-outs on first and second down, he doesn't bring much pressure.

It is something that the team will have to monitor to make sure they limit his involvement in the obvious downs where he might be asked to chase.

This is why he is still available in free agency: when you consider how good he is as an interior run defender, that limitation keeps him from being an elite-level defensive lineman in the league.

Coach’s Corner

The Giants have to know what type of vehicle they purchased. You can't ask a tank to be a Ferrari. Readers' best usage is going to be as a down lineman, either as a nose guard or in a heavy package 3-tech.

Look for him to push the pocket, eat up blocks, and cause disruption early in the downs, and then get off the field and allow people more adept at chasing on screens, sweeps, and pass plays to get in and use their abilities more succinctly.

But this still does not answer the question of who is to make up for all the pressure and disruption in the passing game that Dexter Lawrence provides. What it does signal is that they will not rely on those nose guards to be a disruptive force in the pass rush.

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