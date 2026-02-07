Trade Winds and Draft Talk Headline this Week's Giants Mailbag

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

Trades. What would you be willing to trade JMS and Kayvon for and do you think either will happen? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) February 5, 2026

I don't think I'd trade JMS since he's on a rookie deal. I know the popular opinion is to go after Tyler Linderbaum, but my initial feeling is to keep many of the offensive players on their rookie deals and spend to upgrade the defense.

Would I trade Thibodeaux? Maybe if the team were out of the running at the trade deadline, but right now I'd say he's the best of the three outside linebackers against the run. So while there is a temptation to move Thibs, I think I'd try to fight that for now.

Do you think the Giants will draft a corner or attack free agency for one? (Possibly Flott reunion) — Bad Guy Bald (@BigBellyBe) February 6, 2026

I think it all depends on what they do in free agency, to be honest. Is there another Sauce Gardner in this draft or a Derek Stingley, Jr? If so, you draft one at No. 5. If not, then you spend to get one.

First pick OL OR CB. GO — DUFF MAN (@Casey12P) February 6, 2026

Who's on the board at No. 5? Who did they sign during free agency? I can't just randomly pick one position without knowing these answers--that's the easiest way to get fired if you're a general manager. That said, as of RIGHT NOW, I would say cornerback is the greater need.

Any chance the Giants trade down in the draft in round one to recoup the 3rd round pick they lost in attaining Dart? — Mike Kresch (@MikeKresch) February 6, 2026

Mike, right now, anything and everything could happen in the draft. Does it make sense, though, for the Giants to trade down from No. 5? In my opinion, no.

The more I dive into this draft class, the more it looks like this class isn't top-heavy as far as true first-round prospects. That could change as we go through the combines, workouts, and pro days, but I suspect the Giants are going to sit tight for now.

Also, let's see if they look to trade a player already on the roster to add some draft picks — can't rule that out yet either.

What players from the Ravens, Titans and maybe the Chiefs could be brought over under Harbaugh as he shapes the roster this offseason? #askPTrain — Chris Gundrum (@ChrisGundrum) February 5, 2026

We covered potential free agents from the Ravens . For the Titans, I'm thinking maybe safety Geno Stone or defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, two players who thrived under Dennard Wilson when he was the defensive coordinator.

I haven't gotten too deep into the Chiefs' personnel yet, but the one name that jumps out at me is receiver Hollywood Brown, who might come on a cap-friendly deal.

I had a second question. Towards the end of the season Carter said he knew he would get more holding calls when he switched his jersey style. Do you know the difference in styles that he was talking about? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) February 6, 2026

Kris, the only thing I can think of that makes sense is that maybe he went to a looser style of jersey whereby a defender can grab a fistful of jersey, which makes it a little more obvious to see if there's pulling, tugging, and holding going on.

Sometimes defenders wear gloves that match the color of their opponent's jersey, making it harder to spot holding since the gloves blend in. If a player is wearing a tighter-fitting jersey, it can help disguise holding infractions that aren't blatantly obvious.

From Greg M.: Any chance they draft Makai Lemon? Also, any chance they finally get rid of the worst most diminutive logo in all of sports?

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Greg, when it comes to the draft, unless a guy has a major character concern or a significant medical issue, EVERYONE has a chance of being drafted by any given team.

I get the excitement of the draft, but let's see how free agency shakes out. Maybe they re-sign Wan'Dale Robinson and land Alec Pierce in free agency, two moves that would pretty much reduce the need for a receiver.

Maybe they prioritize a pass-catching tight end, given new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's football roots.

Let's give these "any chance they draft" questions a few more weeks, and by then, things will start to crystallize.

As for the logo issue, you'd have to direct that to the team, because, as far as I know, there are no plans to change it.

From John C.: Are Giants looking at potential RBs to support Skattebo or be #1 if Skat not ready?

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

John, you seem to forget that Tyrone Tracy, Jr. is on the roster. I don't think the Giants are necessarily looking at Skattebo as the bell cow.

That said, I do think there will be another running back added as competition, as I do not see them keeping Devin Singletary on the roster.

Skattebo? I know he's determined to be ready, and I think he could be by the start of training camp--talk of him being ready for the spring workouts might be a little too premature at this point.

Also, let's not forget that Turbo Miller is still on the roster--perhaps they finally give him the chance to be the third running back.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage