Trade Winds and Draft Talk Headline this Week's Giants Mailbag
Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!
I don't think I'd trade JMS since he's on a rookie deal. I know the popular opinion is to go after Tyler Linderbaum, but my initial feeling is to keep many of the offensive players on their rookie deals and spend to upgrade the defense.
Would I trade Thibodeaux? Maybe if the team were out of the running at the trade deadline, but right now I'd say he's the best of the three outside linebackers against the run. So while there is a temptation to move Thibs, I think I'd try to fight that for now.
I think it all depends on what they do in free agency, to be honest. Is there another Sauce Gardner in this draft or a Derek Stingley, Jr? If so, you draft one at No. 5. If not, then you spend to get one.
Who's on the board at No. 5? Who did they sign during free agency? I can't just randomly pick one position without knowing these answers--that's the easiest way to get fired if you're a general manager. That said, as of RIGHT NOW, I would say cornerback is the greater need.
Mike, right now, anything and everything could happen in the draft. Does it make sense, though, for the Giants to trade down from No. 5? In my opinion, no.
The more I dive into this draft class, the more it looks like this class isn't top-heavy as far as true first-round prospects. That could change as we go through the combines, workouts, and pro days, but I suspect the Giants are going to sit tight for now.
Also, let's see if they look to trade a player already on the roster to add some draft picks — can't rule that out yet either.
We covered potential free agents from the Ravens . For the Titans, I'm thinking maybe safety Geno Stone or defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, two players who thrived under Dennard Wilson when he was the defensive coordinator.
I haven't gotten too deep into the Chiefs' personnel yet, but the one name that jumps out at me is receiver Hollywood Brown, who might come on a cap-friendly deal.
Kris, the only thing I can think of that makes sense is that maybe he went to a looser style of jersey whereby a defender can grab a fistful of jersey, which makes it a little more obvious to see if there's pulling, tugging, and holding going on.
Sometimes defenders wear gloves that match the color of their opponent's jersey, making it harder to spot holding since the gloves blend in. If a player is wearing a tighter-fitting jersey, it can help disguise holding infractions that aren't blatantly obvious.
From Greg M.: Any chance they draft Makai Lemon? Also, any chance they finally get rid of the worst most diminutive logo in all of sports?
Greg, when it comes to the draft, unless a guy has a major character concern or a significant medical issue, EVERYONE has a chance of being drafted by any given team.
I get the excitement of the draft, but let's see how free agency shakes out. Maybe they re-sign Wan'Dale Robinson and land Alec Pierce in free agency, two moves that would pretty much reduce the need for a receiver.
Maybe they prioritize a pass-catching tight end, given new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's football roots.
Let's give these "any chance they draft" questions a few more weeks, and by then, things will start to crystallize.
As for the logo issue, you'd have to direct that to the team, because, as far as I know, there are no plans to change it.
From John C.: Are Giants looking at potential RBs to support Skattebo or be #1 if Skat not ready?
John, you seem to forget that Tyrone Tracy, Jr. is on the roster. I don't think the Giants are necessarily looking at Skattebo as the bell cow.
That said, I do think there will be another running back added as competition, as I do not see them keeping Devin Singletary on the roster.
Skattebo? I know he's determined to be ready, and I think he could be by the start of training camp--talk of him being ready for the spring workouts might be a little too premature at this point.
Also, let's not forget that Turbo Miller is still on the roster--perhaps they finally give him the chance to be the third running back.
