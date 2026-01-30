NY Giants Earn High Marks for John Harbaugh Hire

The New York Giants traded up to select a promising quarterback , fortified the offensive line, emphasized the defensive line, and invested a substantial amount of money in free agency over the last couple of years. Despite those changes, Big Blue posted two of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Although there are still serious questions about general manager Joe Schoen, the prevailing opinion is that a strong head coach can capitalize on those positive developments and catapult the Giants back into prosperity. John Harbaugh has been entrusted to revive one of football's oldest and most storied institutions.

Jacob Infante of Pro Football & Sports Network believes the Super Bowl 47 champion is exactly what New York needs, as is evident by the A+ grade he gave the organization for the much-anticipated hire.

"Simply put, the Giants’ hiring Harbaugh is one of the best decisions the franchise has made in ages," he said. "They have missed the playoffs in eight of their last nine seasons, and Harbaugh has made the playoffs six times in that span."

John Harbaugh can help the NY Giants reach their ceiling

New Head Coach John Harbaugh shakes hands New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston during a press conference introducing Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants arguably had enough talent to win six or seven games this past season. Still, notable free-agent additions like cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland failed to meet expectations. Dexter Lawrence also underwhelmed at times, and the offense left points on the board due to dropping issues.

An organized head coach who consistently holds players accountable can clean up some of those problems, perhaps even quickly. Under Harbaugh's watch, the defense should be more physical and impactful. He also made the necessary decisions to help Lamar Jackson grow into a two-time MVP.

A versatile coach is essential in the modern NFL, and despite some of his playoff shortcomings, John Harbaugh demonstrated the ability to evolve during his 18-season run with the Baltimore Ravens.

He could not win a Super Bowl with Jackson, but the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year still boasts plenty of credibility. And professionalism. Those qualities can make a great difference on a Giants squad that was on the verge of upsetting both the top-seeded Denver Broncos and NFC North-winning Chicago Bears last season.

"They went 1-6 in one-score games in 2025, showing they can keep games close but weren’t able to finish," PFSN's Jacob Infante notes. "Having a proven coach like Harbaugh should help New York convert more of those opportunities into victories, as should the further development of {Jaxson Dart} under center."

Harbaugh and the Giants both need a fresh start

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the last few years, the Ravens have been defined by missed opportunities. They could not execute in big games or crucial situations, producing heartbreak and outrage throughout Charm City. The Giants have combined for 13 wins over the last three seasons.

They do not have the luxury of worrying about playoff missteps. This squad needs to just stack wins, and Harbaugh has experience in that area. He compiled a 193-124 record, including playoffs, advanced to four AFC Championship games, and won six divisional titles during his time with Baltimore.

Giants fans are yearning for such relevance after what has largely been an unbearable decade-and-a-half of football. There will be a healthy amount of skepticism until New York significantly improves in the standings, but his arrival symbolizes hope .

And for the first time in a while, it does not feel like the false kind.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage