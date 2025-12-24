Two Giants Get Special NFLPA Recognition in Surprising Category

While some might view social media platforms in a less than favorable light, for professional athletes, when used the right way, it can have a strong impact on their individual brands and raise awareness for both their teams and any philanthropic endeavours they support.

In a new Social Media Influencer study conducted by the NFL Players Association, two current New York Giants players received votes: receiver Malik Nabers and quarterback Jameis Winston.

The list was compiled based on multiple criteria, including the frequency of a player’s social media posts, the engagement score between his posts and the fanbase, and total reach.

Nabers, who has been on season-ending IR since suffering a torn ACL in Week 4, finished 30th out of 50 when the scores from the criteria categories were combined.

Winston, meanwhile, did not finish in the top 50, but he did place No. 8 in the “Total Reach” category.

Nabers, in his second season, has been a lot more vocal this year than in his rookie season, a sign that he’s become comfortable in his own skin. Unfortunately, his knee injury prevented him from equalling or topping his rookie year numbers when he topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

After having surgery to repair his ACL, Nabers is undoubtedly looking forward to returning to action next season, where he’ll get a chance to work with a good young core on offense that includes quarterback Jaxson Dart.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Nov 16, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of quarterbacks, it’s been quite some time since the New York Giants have had a player on their roster with the happy-go-lucky attitude that Winston has brought to the locker room.

Thus, it is no surprise that Winston always has a smile on his face and radiates positivity. Currently, the backup to Dart, Winston has been called upon by his coaches and teammates on multiple occasions this season to break down the pregame huddle. He is also revered for his leadership, his friendliness and approachability, and his wisdom.

Winston, who during the Giants' bye week dipped his toe into broadcasting for FOX, has also been a regular featured player in the Giants’ social media posts. That he doesn’t take himself seriously has endeared him to the fan base.

Of course, the social media honors haven’t translated into a winning season for the Giants, but in a year that has otherwise been miserable, it’s been nice to have some specks of light among the clouds that exist around 1925 Giants Drive.

