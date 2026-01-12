Why Falcons Could Be Biggest Threat to Giants’ Quest to Land John Harbaugh
Former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, believed to be the apple of the New York Giants’ eye, is off and running on his interview schedule for his next head coaching job.
Harbaugh’s first stop was with the Atlanta Falcons, who announced that they met with the top free agent coaching candidate in this year’s cycle. The Falcons, however, didn’t say whether Harbaugh’s interview was conducted virtually or in person, and it probably wouldn't matter.
To some, that could spell trouble for the Giants, who, ever since Harbaugh became available, were thought to be the top team for the 63-year-old coach’s services.
That means the soonest Harbaugh could meet with the Giants, given the schedule, is Tuesday night into Wednesday. And in the interim, now that he’s done with the Falcons, he could potentially squeeze in another interview, perhaps with the Titans, who are believed to be interested in him as well.
Keep an eye on the Falcons in this sweeps
The Falcons could be the Giants’ biggest threat to landing Harbaugh. They recently named former quarterback Matt Ryan as their new president of football.
“Atlanta has better personnel than the Giants right now, but their quarterback situation is a mess,” NFL insider Gary Myers told the Locked On Giants podcast.
“Michael Penix is the guy they drafted, even after they signed Kirk Cousins, and they switched to him towards the end of his rookie year. He had a major knee injury last season, and whether he's ready for the start of the season remains to be seen.
“If Harbaugh is comfortable with the short and long-term outlook on the Falcons quarterback situation, maybe he just decides that's a quicker path to winning because their personnel on both sides of the ball right now is better than the Giants.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Harbaugh “has been conducting preliminary and extensive phone calls with the Giants, Titans, Browns, Raiders and Cardinals” in trying to determine who to meet with. Schefter also indicated that Harbaugh could interview into next week before making a decision.
