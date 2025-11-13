Why Giants Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson Won't Bank on a Tank
New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson won't bank on a tank.
Robinson is one of the few Big Blue building blocks left standing as the Giants (2-8) work through yet another closing stretch where even "In the Hunt" territory is barely a blip on the radar.
With injured quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion) and ousted head coach Brian Daboll added to the list of casualties, the tenured receiver Robinson is the de facto face of the New York offense as it goes into a seven-game final beginning on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET, FOX).
"At the end of the day, it's a business," the fourth-year pro said. "We all have a job to go out there and do what we do, just go out there and support [interim head coach Mike Kafka] too. Just go out there and be complete and be a good football team."
Such a concept may sound absurd to the casual viewer, as the Giants and their fans are once again pairing mock draft boards with their holiday shopping.
Entering Week 11, it feels like the Giants can't even lose correctly, as they're one of five two-win teams ensnared in a logjam for the second overall pick behind Tennessee. As it stands, New York would return to the third overall slot, falling behind New Orleans.
Even with such knowledge, don't expect Robinson and Co. to buy into the idea of making dire headway. Robinson believes the biggest thing the Giants can prove over these final weeks is that they can play a full 60-minute game after losing several games to fourth-quarter swoons.
"At the end of the day, this is the last time that this full team will be together ... I love all these guys and getting to know every one of my teammates. I'm just wanting to play for them and go out there and just try to win games for everybody."
"I think we obviously know that we're not a bad football team," Robinson reiterated. "We just need to learn how to finish football games and play 60 minutes and not 50 minutes, continue to go out there and showcase what we can do. Obviously, we just want to get some wins on the board."
Kafka gave wary Giants fans at least a partial reason to tune into a visit from the contending Packers with one of his first orders of business at the interim helm, naming Jameis Winston the starting quarterback with Dart down.
Set to be the window of familiarity in the Giants' offense on Sunday and beyond, Robinson remarked that there's no special prep for the gunslinger Winston, who will become the eighth quarterback to start a game for the Giants since the former's arrival in 2022 (tied with Las Vegas for second-most in the NFL in that span).
"I wouldn't say it's too different. I would say the deep ball may be a little bit different, but at the end of the day, you know, it's football, you've got to catch it," Robinson said. "At the end of the day, it's a pretty ball going up there."
