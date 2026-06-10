The Biggest Damper on an Otherwise Successful Giants Spring Period

The New York Giants haven't even started training camp, and they have already given fans reason to worry about the upcoming season.

Multiple season-ending injuries and mysterious delays in recovery timelines have left the roster more sparse than it should be at this point in the calendar. While it's too early to panic, this concerning trend could have a major impact on New York's 2026 campaign.

The injuries are piling up, and if the trend doesn't stop soon, the Giants could enter September with a severely depleted lineup.

Multiple Achilles Injuries Leave Giants Without Depth At Key Positions

New York Giants defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big Blue lost Roy Robertson-Harris to a torn Achilles early in OTAs. Unfortunately, the defensive lineman hasn't been the only one to suffer a season-ending injury. Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski and cornerback Thaddeus Dixon have both reportedly suffered Achilles tears during offseason workouts.

Olszewski would have played primarily on special teams, and Dixon would have fought for a roster spot. Still, both players could have been solid depth pieces at their positions.

Now, the Giants are left with shallow groups on both sides of the ball.

Abdul Carter Ankle Injury Hopefully Won't Linger into Training Camp

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter (3) and linebacker Khalid Kareem (54) participate in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

On the Giants' first day of mandatory minicamp, second-year edge rusher Abdul Carter had a bit of an injury scare. He tweaked his left ankle during practice, ending his day early and sending him in with trainers for further checks.

John Harbaugh stated after practice that "it doesn't look serious."

Still, any setback in the former first-round pick's year-two progression is cause for concern.

Carter is expected to take a major step forward this season after struggling to convert his pressures to sacks as a rookie. While this ankle injury may not affect his availability for the regular season, it could keep him from valuable practice reps.

Malik Nabers' Return Date Uncertain

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nabers may have suffered his season-ending ACL tear all the way back in September, but his recovery has been an ongoing focus throughout minicamp. After a "cleanup" surgery earlier this offseason, the superstar receiver's Week 1 status is in question.

Harbaugh seems hopeful that his top wideout can be ready to go for the start of the year, but he hasn't put a timeline on Nabers' recovery.

With multiple lingering injury issues on both sides of the ball, New York risks starting the season without its full arsenal of talent.

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