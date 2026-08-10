Giants Training Camp Update: Injury List Grows, But No Major Concerns Yet

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. –The New York Giants wasted no time getting back to the physical, fast-paced nature that has been the hallmark of head coach John Harbaugh’s practices, running through a nearly 2.5-hour session, their first of the summer at their East Rutherford headquarters.

Speaking of the East Rutherford headquarters, it’s become virtually unrecognizable given the construction project that will include renovating the locker room, the weight room, and more. That construction was part of the reason why the team went to West Virginia to start camp.

Harbaugh was asked how much the construction has impacted things.

“I can't sit here and lie to you and say it doesn't. It does. It's not the Taj Mahal over there. We have to make it better. It's as good as we could do right now, but you learn real quick what you need,” he said.

The Giants head coach added that Giants team ownership has been very responsive to ensuring the team has what it needs, and he cited the grass practice fields as an example.

“The fields were playing poorly in the spring. They went to work on the fields. We actually hired somebody, too. And the fields played great today; it was a major improvement,” he said.

Harbaugh then shrugged and pondered if maybe the circumstances were a test of the players’ collective mettle.

“We have a lot of work to do to make that better. But the players didn't bat an eye. They understand the circumstances. And it's gritty,” he said.

“So, maybe it's just what we needed. Maybe God said, ‘I need you to be a little grittier as a football team, so we're going to put you in this park over here.’”

Injury Report

The injuries are starting to pile up, though there doesn’t appear to be anything that might be long-term according to Harbaugh.

Receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, whose chance at a roster spot is fading away, continues to deal with a knee issue. Center John Michael Schmitz is still recovering from a head injury suffered during the penultimate practice at The Greenbrier. Center Lucas Patrick continues to deal with a knee issue.

Add to the list inside linebacker Abdul Carter, whom Harbaugh said has a hand/finger issue. But Harbaugh was quick to add that Carter’s issue wasn’t serious and that there was a chance he could be back to practice on Tuesday.

Slot cornerback Dru Phillips remains sidelined with a sprained knee. And cornerback Greg Newsome II also has a knee injury that limited him to individuals but kept him out of team drills. Harbaugh said that Newsome will be fine, however.

Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston left about midway through the session with what Harbaugh said was a head injury. Receiver Jalin Hyatt was dealing with a lower leg issue.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart appeared to injure his ankle, but he didn’t come out of practice. Right guard Sisi Mauigoa was also checked for something, but Harbaugh said it wasn’t for a concussion. Whatever it was, it didn’t sideline the first-round pick.

Malik Nabers Update

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receiver Malik Nabers still isn’t ready to take part in team drills, even on a limited basis. Nabers worked in individual drills and ran routes against air at the start of practice. The hope is that Nabers eventually gets into some team drills as camp winds down, as that would be a big boost for his readiness for the Week 1 opener against the Cowboys.

Play of the Day

Defensive lineman Darius Alexander was in the right place at the right time to pick off a Jaxson Dart pass that defensive back Ar’Darius Washington tipped. Alexander plucked the batted ball out of the air and took it to the house amid cheers from his teammates.

Alexander, by the way, has been having a solid camp, continuing his solid spring. It’s safe to say that he’s making a very strong case for a starting job on the defensive line.

Other Practice Takeaways

Darius Slayton beat rookie Colton Hood, who bit on a double move, for a touchdown in a two-minute drill.

Malachi Fields had another impressive outing. He was consistently getting open and catching balls thrown his way as he made a case for a sizable role in the offense in his rookie season.

The Giants didn’t really do much with the deep ball in this session, though that was by design.

Not a very good day for backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who missed several easy targets. He did have a perfectly thrown ball to tight end Thomas Fidone, who took it upfield for about a seven-yard gain.

Not a good day either for rookie running back Damon Bankston, who lost a fumble to the defense. That’s not how to make the team, young man!

So far, so good for Bryan Hudson, who has been working with the first-team offense with Schmitz sidelined.

I didn’t see any hiccups in the center-quarterback exchange, which is always a good thing. Not surprisingly, Harbaugh thought that Hudson had done well with his opportunities.

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