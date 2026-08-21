Giants Tough Training Camp Schedule Offers Promising Payoff

The mid-August Florida humidity was suffocating enough, but for John Harbaugh’s New York Giants, who have been practicing hard every single day since training camp started late last month, the heat was no big deal.

“I ain't gonna lie; if we didn't practice as hard as we do, I don't know if we would have made it through this heat,” said Florida native Brian Burns.

“And the level of competition that we practiced with today–I feel like us practicing as hard as we do definitely prepared us for all of this.”

Left tackle Andrew Thomas agreed. “Every time we practice, it's almost two and a half hours. We’re getting after it. Harbaugh runs a tough training camp. So, I think we were ready.”

Harbaugh, who promised a hard training camp, has taken full advantage of every provision allocated by the CBA when it comes to the number and pacing of padded practices and the daily practice lengths.

As noted by The Athletic , the Giants conducted 16 training camp practices in 21 days under Harbaugh. In 2025, under head coach Brian Daboll, it took the Giants 33 days before reaching their 16th practice.

There has been no wasted time for a Giants team that is coming off a 4-13 record last year. There have been very few breaks, the days off coming in accordance with what’s been mandated by the CBA.

And the practices, which started in the summer heat of West Virginia before making their way to East Rutherford and then to Miami, have been run at a brisk pace, almost always running through to the scheduled end time.

It’s all part of a master plan to ensure that, come Week 1, when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys, they are fully ready, both physically and mentally, for what will be a three-plus-hour slugfest with their division rival.

That readiness hasn’t always been there. The Giants, over the last three seasons, have come out of the gate sluggish, failing to win a season opener in that span and often looking worn down by the time their games have hit the second half.

So far, though, Harbaugh has been pleased with the team’s conditioning and response to working in the heat and high humidity.

“I think our guys are in great shape and they had no problem with it. Our guys – we were strong at the end of practice. We were getting stronger through the practice. I saw that, really, from every single player on the field.”

Burns is confident that, given the work the team has done this summer, things will be very different.

“I definitely think we're going to be ready to go,” he said. “I'm glad that we came out here and we got this work, but I definitely think we're ready for Week 1.”

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