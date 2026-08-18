Cam Skattebo Puts Ankle Injury Out of His Mind as He Continues His Comeback

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is nearly ten months removed from his ankle dislocation, but he is back on the football field ready to make an impact for his team.

The Giants may have lost 13-10 in the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, but it gave Skattebo a chance to test his ankle for the first time since the injury.

In that game, Skattebo ran the ball 4 times for 19 yards, a positive sign as he continues working back to full health.

"I'm saying if it's not hurting me or if it's not bothering me, my mind is clear of it,” Skattebo said after Monday’s practice.

“When I went out there on Saturday, I had no feeling or any recollection of injury in my brain. I was ready to go play football, and adrenaline gets going, so everything goes away, and you're just ready to touch the ball and go play ball."

Cam Skattebo Moving Past Ankle Injury

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is welcome news, given the Giants are already dealing with running back injuries in training camp. Dante Miller suffered a groin injury and was waived/injured, and the Giants also hosted former first-round pick Najee Harris for running back depth.

However, it doesn't look like the Giants will need to worry about Skattebo.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh believes Skattebo has a little more to show as camp continues.

“I don't know that he's 100% twitchy and explosive yet, but he's getting there. He's come a long way in the last two, three weeks,” Harbaugh said after the Giants’ preseason opener.

The running back agreed with his coach’s opinion.

"I think he knows that there's more to me, and when I start pushing myself to get better and better each day, there are certain things that bother me here and there, but it's not stuff that lingers around or hangs around," Skattebo said.

"It'll hop up on me here, and then it'll go away tomorrow. Just working out those kinks and those bruises and stuff, and as time goes on, I'll feel better and better."

It sounds like Skattebo is still dealing with some bumps and bruises, but that's to be expected after having so much time off.

Training camp is designed to give players momentum heading into the season so that they can recover from injuries stronger during the year.

If Skattebo is dealing with any injuries at the moment, it isn't directly related to what held him out for the final nine games of his rookie season.

The Giants still have a couple of weeks before their Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys, which is the ultimate target for Skattebo to get his ankle fully healthy.

That's when he'll look to bust through defensive lines as he did before his injury. As long as he is on the right path to be ready for that matchup, the Giants are in good shape.

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