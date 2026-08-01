Giants RB Cam Skattebo Grounds His Backflips for Now 

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has made a vow to scrap his signature backflips—at least away from the field.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously I do some dumb things here and there, but I learn from it,” he said Friday after the team concluded its third practice of training camp.

“My coach talked to me, told me how he felt, and I learned from it. And will I do that backflip again? Probably not. We live, and we learn, and we move on.”

The Giants are counting on that because the 24-year-old running back typifies the intensity and tenacity that John Harbaugh is thought to want in his first season as Giants head coach.

Skattebo, a classic throwback player, has to first shake off the rus t from an open tibia fracture and right ankle dislocation suffered during an Oct. 26 loss versus the Philadelphia Eagles, a process that he’s in the final stages of during these first several days of training camp.

He endured many hard days during his lengthy recovery, but the 5-foot-11, 215-pound back is excited to be back on the field.

"Yeah, I mean obviously with an injury like that to an extent you have things around your body that bother you throughout the rehab process," Skattebo said.

"If it's your right ankle, your left leg might start bothering you because you're using it more when you're getting back into shape and stuff. But I think we're starting to get to the point now where I'm feeling pretty even, pretty consistent in both legs, and things that were bothering me are starting to work their way out now."

Cam Skattebo’s Growing Role

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If all goes according to plan, the former Arizona State star will be ready to attack the Dallas Cowboys' defense at full force in Week 1. Skattebo and fellow running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. will form a vital part of the team's game plan.

Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy want to highlight the ground game .

“I mean, obviously Harbs runs the ball a lot,” Skattebo said. “And Coach Nagy is going to—he always emphasizes to us that we're going to run the ball.

“I think that me and the guys in the room with me are going to have a really good year and enjoy playing the running back position.”

Skattebo certainly enjoyed darting out of the backfield last season. The 2025 fourth-round draft pick registered 101 carries for 410 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He also recorded 24 catches for 207 receiving yards and two additional scores.

Besides manufacturing offense in multiple ways, Skattebo injected a needed energy boost into the locker room. He carried himself with the kind of passion that fans always want to see. But the 2024 All-American still has to check his worst impulses.

Will this exuberant RB stay on course?

NY Giants RB Cam Skattebo flips his bat after hitting a home run in the second annual alumni and celebrity softball game to kick off the ASU baseball season at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Skattebo has promised not to continue putting himself at risk with his off-field backflips, he hasn’t ruled out performing them in a game after a big play.

“When game time comes around, we'll see what game time comes around,” he said. “We're focused on training camp, and we'll keep the backflips off the field for now.”

If he can find the balance between enthusiasm and sound judgment, then he should be a valuable contributor in 2026. The Rio Linda, California native cannot wait to compete again.

Skattebo is seemingly in good health, but he will not feel completely comfortable until the full physical contact portion of training camp begins next week.

“I've felt 99%," Skattebo said. “I think the 100% is when I put shoulder pads on, and I'm able to hit someone. That's when I’ll tell you I'm 100%. But for now, I'm 99.9% okay.”

That’s just fine with the Giants, who undoubtedly can’t wait to have him back in the lineup.

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