Giants 2026 Projected Depth Chart: A Full Breakdown of Offense, Defense and Special Teams
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The New York Giants 53-man roster is set for now. And while there are likely to be tweaks made between now and their September 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys, here’s a look at how the depth chart currently projects, along with some notes for the offense, defense and special teams units.
Offense
Position
Projected Starter
Backup
Backup
Backup
QB
Jaxson Dart
Jameis Winston
RB
Cam Skattebo
Najee Harris
Devin Singletary
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
TE
Isaiah Likely
Theo Johnson
Chris Manhertz
Thomas Fidone II
WR
Malik Nabers
Odell Beckham Jr.
WR
Malachi Fields
Darius Slayton
SWR
Darnell Mooney
LT
Andrew Thomas
J.C. Davis
LG
Jon Runyan
Aaron Stinnie
C
John Michael Schmitz
Bryan Hudson
RG
Francis Mauigoa
RT
Jermaine Eluemunor
Marcus Mbow
FB
Patrick Ricard
Takeaways
At first glance, five receivers seems light, especially if Malik Nabers is not fully ready for the first week.
Considering how tight end Isaah Likely is going to be deployed as a big slot receiver, the "shortage" of receivers doesn't appear to be that big of a deal so long as everyone stays healthy.
Malachi Fields projects ahead of Darius Slayton in our projected depth chart. We remain curious to see whether the Giants plan to move Slayton, whose quiet summer may have been due to his ongoing recovery and regaining strength from his sports hernia surgery in the offseason.
That said, Fields was PFF’s highest-graded and most productive of the Giants receivers this preseason, finishing with a 153.5 passer rating when targeted and hauling in both of his contested catch opportunities.
Fields only saw one snap in the slot, so he will clearly be more of an outside receiver. He is clearly part of the future and of the rookie brigade that makes up the core of Harbaugh’s Giants teams moving forward.
Skattebo is projected as the starting running back here, but it will be interesting to see if Najee Harris overtakes him for that spot once Harris fully gets back up to speed.
Defense
Position
Projected Starter
Backup
Backup
DE
Shelby Harris
NT
D.J. Reader
C.J. Okoye
DT
Darius Alexander
Bobby Jamison-Travis
RUSH
Brian Burns
Chauncey Golston
WLB
Arvell Reese
Jack Kelly
Zaire Barnes
MLB
Tremaine Edmunds
Micah McFadden
ROLB
Abdul Carter
Kayvon Thibodeaux
LCB
Paulson Adebo
Deonte Banks
SS
Tyler Nubin
Jason Pinnock
FS
Jevon Holland
Ar'Darius Washington
Elijah Campbell
RCB
Greg Newsome II
Colton Hood
NB
Dru Phillips
Nic Jones
Takeaways
The Giants didn’t make any waiver wire claims for the defensive line, which was something of a surprise.
Perhaps that’s an indication that if the Giants were looking to add to this unit, they either weren’t crazy about the options on the waiver wire or they were instead looking to add a guy to the practice squad for depth rather than automatically adding someone to the 53-man roster.
By taking that route, the Giants could then keep Bobby Jamison-Travis on the roster, thereby protecting him from being poached if he were to be placed on waivers in an attempt to get him to the practice squad.
Or maybe they really like what they have on the unit and don’t see a need to add to it.
Either way, it’s hard to fathom the Giants getting by with what they currently have on the defensive line, especially given how the depth players struggled against the run.
Remember, D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris are unlikely to play more than 60-65% of the snaps on any given week. If there is a big drop-off in production when they go off the field, that’s a problem.
Meanwhile, the starting cornerbacks haven’t officially been named by Harbaugh. Paulson Adebo made a late summer push to keep his starting job at left cornerback.
At last check, things were tight between Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome II for the other starting role. Did Banks do enough to win the job? We’ll find out when they take the field in the regular-season opener.
Special Teams
Position
Projected Starter
Backup
P
Jordan Stout
PK/KO
Dominic Zvada
LS
Ben Mann
H
Jordan Stout
PR
[Braxton Berrios*]
KR
Deonte Banks
Devin Singletary
Takeaways
*The Giants have Braxton Berrios on the practice squad to serve as the punt returner and, potentially, kickoff returner.
New York gets to elevate him three times before needing to sign him to the 53-man roster. In taking this route, they can protect a young player such as tight end Thomas Fidone II from being poached during the first three weeks of the season when rosters are constantly being tweaked around the league.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina