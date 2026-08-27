Giants Cornerback Competition: Where Adebo, Newsome, Banks and Hood Stand

The New York Giants are less than a week away from finalizing their 53-man roster and their depth chart as they head into the season.

One position that still has a lot of question marks is cornerback, where Paulson Adebo, Colton Hood, Greg Newsome II, and Deonte Banks are fighting for playing time. Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson says the competition is still ongoing between all of them for positioning in the depth chart.

"Right now, I see a bunch of young men trying to get better. Every day they're going out there, and they're competing against our offense,” he said this week.

“You've seen them in the games that we had in the preseason and in the preseason practice. They're coming out there and trying to detail their work. Right now, everybody's fighting to play, and I like where they're all at.”

The Giants had only 36 snaps to work with during their last preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, but Adebo was one of the more prominent players out on the field with 20 plays.

Banks was right behind with 16, while Newsome had 10. Hood did not play as he was recovering from a quad injury, but he is expected to be healthy and ready to go when the team plays the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13.

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adebo appears to be in the lead for one of the starting spots, but the second one is up for grabs between Newsome and Banks. Based on the amount of preseason playing time, Banks is making a strong push.

"Well, I think he just has belief in himself right now. He has a good group of DB coaches in that room that believe in him," Wilson said of Banks.

"The players believe in him, and he's playing with confidence. He's out there, he's making the plays he's supposed to make. He's detailed on his assignments, being where he's supposed to be, and that's allowing him to make plays. As long as he keeps doing that, he'll continue to get better."

The Giants declined Banks' fifth-year option on his contract, making him a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

Going into a contract year should put Banks on high alert, knowing that his career hangs in the balance based on how well he performs. The fact that he is receiving positive feedback at this point in training camp should be a sign.

New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Newsome, he is a veteran coming in on a one-year deal, so he has to prove himself. Newsome had a rocky road in 2025, going from the Cleveland Browns to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is hoping a fresh start with the Giants can get him back on track.

Hood's injury is limiting his potential in his rookie year, but he is still making strides, a positive sign for the Giants.

As for how this works out, if preseason and practice snaps are any indication, Adebo and Newsome, who per PFF has the second-best coverage rating among the team’s cornerbacks, appear to be in the lead.

But Banks and Hood are proving they’re ready to step in if their numbers are called.

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