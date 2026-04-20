Giants Contract Talks with Dexter Lawrence Reportedly Were One-sided

Former New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence’s agent reportedly made things more challenging for Big Blue and his client in resolving their differences over the three-time Pro Bowler’s contract, according to a new report.

The New York Post reported that agent Joel Segal “forbade” Lawrence from having a discussion with head coach John Harbaugh. With that line of communication cut off, the report states that the team never directly heard from Lawrence regarding his input on the matter.

The report further claimed that Segal’s insistence that Lawrence and Harbaugh not have a discussion frustrated the Giants, and that the agent also refused to discuss Lawrence’s contract with general manager Joe Schoen , instead opting to discuss the matter with Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy Dawn Aponte and senior personnel director Chris Mara, both of whom kept Schoen in the loop.

While it is not uncommon for an agent to advise a client to refrain from having discussions with a team during contract negotiations, a separate report from SNY claimed that the Giants offered similar money to what the Cincinnati Bengals ultimately signed Lawrence for, but presented in a different structure, which Lawrence’s agent rejected.

Despite Schoen having told reporters during his draft preview press briefing that the team and Lawrence's side had “good” conversations, SNY later reported that Segal never made a counteroffer to the Giants to move the talks forward.

That report suggests Lawrence had no intention of returning to the Giants, despite having two years remaining on the four-year, $90 million contract extension he signed in May 2024.

The Giants, who reportedly had the Bengals' offer of their first-round draft pick (No. 10 overall) in their back pocket for at least a couple of weeks, ultimately decided to end what appeared to have been a one-way discussion and grant Lawrence’s wish to be traded.

Although the move has created a massive hole in the roster’s defensive line depth, the Giants are expected to sign one or perhaps more of the veterans DJ Reader, Shelby Harris, and/or Austin Johnson, after the draft, when veteran signings no longer count against next year’s compensatory pick formula.

The Giants could also add defensive line depth in the draft, which begins Thursday night live from Pittsburgh.

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