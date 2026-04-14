Six Topics GM Joe Schoen is Likely to Be Asked at His Draft Preview Presser

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen will take the podium on Tuesday afternoon to speak about the upcoming NFL draft as well as other team matters, with reporters in attendance. While he’s not expected to say anything definitive–he rarely does–here are some topics that he’s likely to have to field from those in attendance.

What are the intentions with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence?

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

By now, it’s known that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is not only unhappy with his contract, but he’s also requested a trade. But will the Giants hold firm with their star defensive tackle, who has two years remaining on his four-year extension, or will they acquiesce and grant him either a pay raise or a trade?

Lawrence was clearly bothered by his elbow last year, which took away some of his power in fending off solo blocks, let alone double-team blocks. Would the Giants actually hold that against him in granting him a raise that puts his APY back in the top-10 of interior defensive linemen?

Or, will they take the hardline stance, such as what they did with receiver Darius Slayton a couple years ago, when Slayton also protested his contract extension, only to be told to take it or leave it, the receiver eventually taking it?

Any plans to add a veteran defensive lineman to the roster?

Defensive tackle DJ Reader | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Recently, the Giants hosted visits with veteran defensive linemen Austin Johnson, Shelby Harris, and DJ Reader, moves that suggest they hope to add at least one to their roster, albeit not before the draft.

Some might view the interest in the veterans as a potential replacement for Lawrence if things go south, but that isn’t believed to be the case. Rather, this interest could just be an indication of how they feel about the draft class at the position.

Regardless, if something is going to get done with a veteran, it won’t happen until after the draft, when signings no longer affect the comp pick formula.

Any injury updates on Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo?

Apr 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers sits court-side during the second half of the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh last offered updates on Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, two key young players, at the league meetings at the end of March.

Since then, Nabers has come into the building after reportedly training and rehabbing in Florida, meaning the Giants' trainers have been able to get a look at him.

So it’s only natural to assume that a question about where both players are now that they've been in the building for over a week is about what they're doing in their respective rehabs.

What is his contract status?

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen's contract is up after this year. Will he get an extension? | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schoen is in the final year of his five-year contract, and back when Harbaugh was hired, the fact that the team didn’t address his contract to ensure that he was on the same timeline as the new head coach raised a few eyebrows.

Schoen, if he gets this question, will probably decline to speak about it. There was some talk that he might get his extension once the draft was concluded, and he still might.

But with Harbaugh now having a sizable say in the organization in that he’s not reporting directly to the general manager but rather to team ownership, will the head coach want how things are done in terms of player scouting changed, and if so, will that mean Schoen moves on or adapts?

Is a trade-down scenario on the table?

An advertisement for the 2026 NFL Draft is displayed on a video board outside Acrisure Stadium | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schoen might have an idea what he wants to do, but don’t expect him to answer any questions he gets about trading down with anything more than, “All options are on the table.”

As he should. It takes two to tango in the trade market, and nine times out of ten, even if a general manager has received a call about a trade before the draft, there is always the waiting game to see if more juice can be squeezed from the lemon.

Expect that to be the case here if the Giants have indeed received trade offers.

Is “Best Available” still the plan?

The 2026 NFL Draft logo is displayed atop the NFL Draft countdown clock. | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enough draft analysts have expressed the opinion that this year’s draft class lacks true star power, whereas the 2027 class promises to look a lot better. But since 2027 is a year away, the question about positional value is sure to be one that pops up in this year’s presser.

Schoen, if he gets this question, will in all likelihood say “best available” and leave it at that. But this year’s class has some true blue-chippers at positions like safety (Caleb Downs), off–ball linebacker (Sonny Styles), and running back (Jeremiyah Love).

Would he consider using the first-round pick on any of these spots, even if the players filling them are, without question, “best available”?

Final Thoughts

Don’t expect Schoen to give away any state secrets, but as usual, if one pays close attention to what he says, what he doesn’t say and how he reacts to a question, oftentimes there are clues as to things that might potentially play out.

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